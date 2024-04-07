Caravan of cars, motorcycles heads to Iowa City to support kids with cancer

Iowans are known for their support of kids with cancer. The Hawkeye Wave to Stead Family Children’s Hospital is a long tradition.

It sparked the idea for Quad Cities residents to give even more. A group of drivers in cars and on motorcycles drove to Iowa City on Saturday to wave to the kids and drop off donations.

The event started early in the day with a free breakfast at the Main Event in Bettendorf.

