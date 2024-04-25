Car crashes into storage building in Seattle

Early Thursday morning a car plowed through the front of a storage unit building in Rainier Valley in Seattle.

West Coast Storage was closed for the day because of the damage.

“Actually, I’m just finding out right now, so wow,” Rod Tims, who has a storage unit there, said. “I hope they have real good insurance and it’s crazy this is what’s come to this world.”

KIRO 7 tried speaking to the crews who were inside cleaning up but were waved off.

A UPS delivery driver said the workers inside told him the driver had a medical emergency when the crash happened.

“I just heard that a car ran through or that someone had a medical emergency and ran through at like three o’clock in the morning, that’s all they know inside,” Andre Keys said. “It was three o’clock in the morning. Someone had a medical emergency and they don’t know if the person is okay or not.”

Seattle Police told KIRO 7 they could not confirm that information but did say officers responded and wrote a collision report.

They also said that no one was seriously hurt.