You Can't Order a New Dodge Viper Anymore

The Dodge Viper ends production this year. As if that news wasn't bad enough, the entire production run of model-year 2017 Vipers has completely sold out, which means that, unless Dodge performs a miracle, you'll never be able to order a new Viper ever again. We know. We're sad too.

Updated 4:17 p.m. ET to reflect when the Viper ends production.

Final year Dodge Viper production is sold out, says FCA design chief Ralph Gilles. - Richard Truett (@RichSTruett) February 9, 2017

Per a tweet from Automotive News reporter Richard Truett, FCA design boss (and confirmed Viper die-hard) Ralph Gilles announced today at the Chicago Auto Show that this year's Viper production run is officially sold out. This isn't much of a surprise considering that last year, FCA passenger-car head Tim Kuniskis said it's "really last call" for those who want a new Viper. Motor Trend also reports that Viper production will end officially on August 31st.

While you can't custom order a new Viper anymore, there are still factory-new examples on dealer lots all around the US. A quick search on Cars.com shows 39 new Vipers for sale at the time of writing, and you can expect more to hit showrooms as dealers receive the 2017 cars they've already ordered. North Carolina dealer Gerry Wood Dodge put in a huge order for 2017 Vipers, and has a number listed for sale on its website.

When Dodge announced the impending end of the line for the Viper last year, the automaker received a huge influx of new orders, prompting the company to temporarily halt ordering over fears of a parts shortage. Dodge also created a number of special editions as a final sendoff for the sports car, which seems to have stoked demand.

It's also worth mentioning that there's a small chance the Viper could be revived in the future, but we wouldn't recommend holding your breath. FCA boss Sergio Marchionne said a future Viper could be built on Alfa Romeo's new rear-drive Giorgio platform, which is set to underpin all future Alfas and Maseratis, as well as SUVs from Dodge and Jeep and the next-gen Dodge Challenger and Charger. Still, the Viper seems rather low on FCA's priority list, and as a specialty vehicle with a tiny but dedicated customer base, it hardly has the profit potential of a mainstream SUV or crossover.

Even with that glimmer of hope, and the fact that you can still find new Vipers on dealer lots, this is a sad day for America's greatest car. There's nothing else like the Viper, and we'll miss it.

