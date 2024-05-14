Tennessee couple transporting $3M in suspected cocaine killed in shootout with authorities in Texas

A Tennessee couple found transporting millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine was killed in Texas on Thursday during a traffic stop shootout with law enforcement, authorities said.

Edward and Elizabeth Stevenson were first identified through undercover buys of illegal drugs, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The undercover work allowed investigators to get a search warrant for the Stevensons' home, where detectives uncovered nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, multiple firearms, body armor and ammunition on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, detectives learned that the Stevensons were driving a semi-truck through Texas with illegal drugs and were armed.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS STRUGGLE TO EFFECTIVELY UTILIZE OPIOID SETTLEMENTS TOTALING MORE THAN $50B

Edward and Elizabeth Stevenson were killed Thursday in a shootout with law enforcement in Texas. The couple were suspected of running illegal drugs for a Mexican cartel.

"Both Edward and Elizabeth had made previous statements that they would die by 'suicide by cop' if law enforcement attempted to stop them," the sheriff’s office said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities found multiple firearms, body armor and ammunition inside the couple's home while executing a search warrant on Thursday.

Detectives immediately alerted the Donley County Sheriff's Office in Texas and Texas Department of Public Safety about the couple.

When deputies in Donley County tried to pull over the semi-truck, the couple continued to drive for several miles before coming to a stop, officials said.

Edward and Elizabeth then exited the vehicle and opened fire on deputies and troopers, the sheriff's office said. The Stevensons were killed in the ensuing shootout.

POLICE BUST FINDS OVER 700 POUNDS OF DRUGS INSIDE TRANSFORMERS STATUES

Authorities searched the couple’s vehicle and found about 64 pounds of suspected cocaine valued at an estimated $3.4 million. The sheriff’s office said the drugs appeared to be en route to Tennessee.

Authorities found drugs inside the couple's residence and the semi-truck they were driving through Texas, the sheriff's office said.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris blamed open border policies that are making it "much easier for Mexican cartel members and their associates" to traffic illegal drugs into smaller communities.

Farris said the cocaine seized from the Stevensons would likely have been mixed with fentanyl before being sold to individuals.

The sheriff thanked community members for calling in anonymous tips about the couple.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anytime you see anything that you feel is suspicious, please call us and we will investigate it," Farris said. "In this particular incident it most likely saved lives."





Original article source: Tennessee couple transporting $3M in suspected cocaine killed in shootout with authorities in Texas