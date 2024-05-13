Mary Trump Predicts Massively Triggering Moment For Her Uncle

Michael Cohen’s expected testimony against his onetime boss Donald Trump in the latter’s hush money trial this week will be “extraordinarily challenging” for the former president, Trump’s niece Mary Trump predicted at the weekend.

Cohen, a former right-hand-man to Trump, is expected to testify about his role in the scheme, which saw him sentenced to prison. Trump is accused of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. It sought to silence her about an earlier alleged sexual encounter between the duo. Trump denies the claims.

MSNBC’s Alex Witt asked Mary Trump what will rattle her uncle the most as Cohen takes the stand.

“Simply the fact he’s going to have to be in the same room with Michael Cohen without any ability whatsoever to respond no matter what Michael Cohen says. That is going to be extraordinarily challenging for him,” Mary Trump replied.

Donald Trump was “wildly inappropriate” and was chastised by Judge Juan Merchan during Daniels’ testimony, she noted. And “Cohen is much more triggering for Donald than Stormy Daniels was.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mary Trump said her uncle is “incapable of shame or embarrassment” and “has no problem being seen as somebody who is kind of sleazy and does not treat women well.”

“In fact, unfortunately, he takes it as a badge of honor,” she said.

Watch Mary Trump’s full analysis here:

Related...