This Kansas City highway is one of the deadliest roads in the US, new analysis shows

The Kansas City area has one of the most deadly roads in the country, according to an analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Interstate 670 had the third most traffic deaths per mile of any road in the country, an analysis by Florida law firm Anidjar & Levine found.

Also known as the Jay B. Dillingham Freeway, the 2.8 mile interstate runs under the Kansas City Convention Center, separating downtown Kansas City and the Crossroads.

Twelve people died on the 2.8-mile road from 2018 to 2023, according to the report.

On June 6, 2020, a motorcycle hit the back of a SUV that had slowed down for traffic on I-670 under the Grand Street overpass, killing the motorcyclist. On Jan. 6, 2020, James Harry Williams, 69, was killed when he rear-ended a semitruck that was stopped for traffic on the Kansas side of the interstate, west of Genessee Street.

According to the analysis, the most deadly road in the country was Texas State Highway 12, which runs from the Louisiana state line to the city of Vidor, where more than 120 people died in the six-year . This was followed by the James Island Expressway in Charleston, South Carolina.

