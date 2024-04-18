Candidates challenged on controversial busway plan

Villagers have challenged parliamentary candidates about plans to build a new busway.

Those wanting to stand in South Cambridgeshire at the next general election shared their thoughts about the project, between Cambourne and Cambridge, at an event in Coton.

The busway has been put together by the Greater Cambridge Partnership, but while some praise the investment in public transport, it has faced backlash with the proposed route going through an old orchard and greenbelt land.

The event was attended by the Conservatives, the Greens, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

The busway would connect Cambridge with Cambourne, eight miles to the west of the city [BBC]

The busway would include an "active travel path" running alongside it for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

A new park and ride site has also been proposed.

An alternative option, put together by the charity Cambridge Past Present and Future, proposes for a bus lane to be built alongside existing roads.

The busway would be 8.6 miles (14km) long and run near Coton [LDRS]

At the debate, attended by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Conservative and Green parliamentary candidates announced they would oppose the project.

Chris Carter-Chapman, of the Conservatives, said he was "100% against" the current plans.

"As there is a clear alternative, I not only think this is economic vandalism, but also environmental vandalism," he said.

"If I am the next member of parliament, I will ensure Coton orchard is here for years to come."

Oliver Fisher, of the Green Party, said he would vote against it, because "cutting through the orchard does not seem to make sense to me".

He added: "It is an enormous investment. We need to put that money on the right route and I do not see cutting across green fields as the right thing.

"We have to have these types of projects and we need to deliver public transport for our communities, but at the same time we cannot cut across green fields like this and destroy nature."

Pippa Heylings, the Liberal Democrat candidate, said she did not think there was "enough information on the table" and wanted to see a full public inquiry.

She said: "I talked to Cambourne Village College. At the moment the lack of transport is affecting [pupils'] future decisions if they do not have access to lifts or to taxi fares.

"In this day and age in the places we live, transport should not be a barrier to 16-year-olds."

Luke Viner, chair of the South Cambridgeshire Labour Party group, said he would support the dedicated busway if it meant a light rail link could be put in place in the future.

He told the gathering he was given "repeated assurance" there was the potential to turn the Cambourne to Cambridge busway into light rail in the future, and said he therefore would support it.

Mr Viner said having the dedicated infrastructure in place would be the "piece of the puzzle" needed to introduce light rail in the area.

