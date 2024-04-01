The Cabela’s store in Fort Mill near Carowinds just sold for almost $24 million

A prominent Fort Mill outdoors store, a Rock Hill hotel and plenty of large homes top the latest high-dollar sales list from across the region.

York, Lancaster and Chester county land records on Friday show almost two dozen March sales at $1 million or more. Most of those sales are homes, including a growing number in Rock Hill, compared to recent months.

Here’s a look at the big sales listed:

▪ The Cabela’s hunting, fishing and outdoors store in Fort Mill sold March 5 for $23.6 million. The more than 14-acre site parallel to and just off of Interstate 77 near Carowinds has almost 100,000 square feet of commercial space at 1000 Cabelas Dr.

A company affiliated with Fortress Investment Group out of Los Angeles bought the property. Attempts to reach Fortress for comment were unsuccessful.

The outdoors store built between Carowinds and the interstate in 2015 has restaurants and recent plans for hotels just around it. Cabela’s redeveloped a former outlet mall and Plaza Fiesta market at the site just south of the state line and Charlotte.

The Cabela’s store in Fort Mill, near Carowinds, recently sold for almost $24 million.

▪ A Rock Hill hotel sold on March 5 for $6.5 million. The five-story Holiday Inn at 503 Galleria Blvd., built in 2009, was sold to a company out of High Point, North Carolina. The hotel is just off Interstate 77 and Dave Lyle Boulevard, near the Galleria Mall.

▪ Charlotte company JDSI sold 116 acres of Chester County property off Lancaster Highway on March 7 for $4.6 million. A company called HC Stanton is the new owner. JDSI had owned several parcels at about 350 combined acres at Lancaster Highway and Wylies Mill Road.

▪ Knox Station Land Holdings bought two Chester County parcels on March 4 for almost $3 million. They combine for 180 acres along Lancaster Highway, just across from Knox Station Road and south of the county-owned Rodman Ballfield. The properties are listed for agricultural use.

▪ Seven vacant properties on Court House Avenue in York sold March 8 for $2.7 million. Homebuilder DR Horton bought the home lots as part of the new Fergus Crossing subdivision first phase. Online sales info from the builder shows homes in the $300,000 range and townhomes starting in the $270,000 range in the development off Alexander Love Highway.

▪ About 3 acres of commercial property at a busy Fort Mill intersection sold March 7 for $1.3 million. BB Land Trust at neighboring 2950 Old Nation Road bought 2948 and 2944 Old Nation Road. Combined, those properties at the intersection of Old Nation and U.S. 21 Bypass have had a variety of uses, from outdoor storage building to trailer to lawnmower sales.

The intersection is a common way to get from downtown Fort Mill to the Carowinds area, or to Charlotte via Interstate 77. The sales includes a 2,500-square-foot office building and an almost 4,000-square-foot warehouse, both built in 1983.

▪ Property at 2250 Cherry Road in Rock Hill sold March 22 for $1.2 million. Express Oil Change bought the vacant site, at less than an acre, in front of a welding school and off the same driveway as a Publix grocery store.

▪ Charlotte-based Aric Lake Wylie bought three commercial properties along the Five Points intersection in Lake Wylie on March 1 for nearly $1.1 million. The 5979 Charlotte Hwy. address includes a 1,100-square-foot former home. The 5360 Hwy. 55 East parcel has a 1,000-square-foot office that, like the home, was built in the early 1980s. The third property is vacant.

▪ Homebuilder LGI Homes bought 18 Chester County lots for a new subdivision on March 6 for nearly $1.1 million. The Doran Ter properties are part of the Knights Bridge subdivision in Richburg. The builder is selling ranch and two-story homes there from the upper $200,000s.

▪ The three counties had 11 homes sell for $1 million or more. Three of them were in Rock Hill and two were in Clover. Rock Hill even had the highest sale at almost $1.7 million. High-end sales in recent months have largely been in Fort Mill, Indian Land or Lake Wylie.

Use the graphic below for more information on each of the $1 million or more sales. Blue icons are March sales. Black ones are prior sales in 2024.