Bucks County Wawa sells Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million

Bucks County's winning streak of lottery tickets continues, as a Wawa in Langhorne sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, April 5 drawing.

Mega Millions player matches all white balls, misses out on yellow Mega Ball

The Wawa at 639 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne sold the winning ticket.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the lucky player matched all five white balls drawn, 20-30-54-63-65, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win the $1 million.

The Wawa also comes out a winner, as it will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

No winners for the Tuesday, April 9 Pennsylvania Mega Millions lottery

No players hit the Tuesday, April 9 Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions jackpot, which means the jackpot rolls over to the next draw.

The next Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions draw, to be held on Friday, April 12, has an estimated $120 million jackpot, with a $55.8 million cash option.

Bucks County's lottery streak continues

Purchasing lottery tickets in Bucks County is turning out to be a shrewd play, as its retailers have a recent history of selling winning lottery tickets.

