'It brings people together': Families witness solar eclipse at Dawes Arboretum

Kylie Wyre was unsure if she wanted to venture out during Monday's solar eclipse — the first such celestial event to pass largely through Ohio in more than 200 years.

But her 10-year-old son Brendan motivated his mom to head outside.

"I just thought it would be really cool to see it," Brendan said.

The mother and son duo from Perry County's Junction City were among the more than 500 people gathered at Dawes Arboretum in Licking County Monday afternoon to witness the solar eclipse.

Kylie Wyer, right, and Brendan Wyer, 10, both of Junction City, view the solar eclipse at its totality at The Dawes Arboretum on Monday, April 8, 2024.

People were scattered across the lawn sitting in chairs or on blankets. Some people brought coolers with snacks. A handful of people even brought their dogs along for the afternoon.

Emmily Morris of Newark went all out, bringing chips, nuts, cheese and other snacks as she watched the eclipse under a tent with friends Nick Moulakais and Benjamin Morrison.

"I love any sort of celestial event but also it seemed like a nice day and a nice reason to come hang out outside," Morris said.

Nick Moulakais, right, of Granville, Emmily Morris, of Newark, and Benjamin Morrison, of Newark, view the solar eclipse at The Dawes Arboretum on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The last total solar eclipse in Ohio happened in 1806, and the next one won't happen until 2099. While Licking County wasn't in the path of totality — the area where the moon completely blocked the sun — it still saw more than 99% of the sun covered. Only a small sliver of the sun was visible through eclipse glasses at Dawes. As the maximum coverage occurred around 3:10 p.m., the air cooled and there was a steady breeze. It wasn't completely dark like in other parts of the state, but still got darker — similar to the darkness that sets in before a big thunderstorm.

Lex and Terry Ruygrok, of Newark, are Dawes members and Terry said it was nice to experience the eclipse surrounded by other people. She said it was something everybody can agree on.

"It brings people together," Terry said.

Kylie Wyre said she enjoyed having a place close to home to watch the eclipse without having to travel to northern Ohio, which was in the path of totality.

"This gives us the experience, but we don't have to worry about — hopefully — like gridlock and all the craziness that comes with being so far away," she said.

Brendan's school district, New Lexington Schools, canceled classes for the day like many other across central Ohio, including Newark, Granville, Heath, Northridge, Licking Valley, Southwest Licking, and Licking Heights in Licking County.

Katie Carter, Dawes' chief operating officer and the acting CEO, said the nonprofit arboretum had been planning Monday's event for about a year, once they learned the eclipse's path. The event was done in conjunction with The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art and Technology, which held an event Saturday distributing eclipse glasses and sharing the science behind the eclipse with hands-on activities.

Christina Grubb, of Newark, sitting with Wyatt Grubb, 2, and Tori Reifsnyder, 10, opens the learning lunchbox distributed as a part of events surrounding the solar eclipse at The Dawes Arboretum on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Carter said she loved seeing families and kids outside experiencing and exploring nature during a wonderful phenomenon.

"It's hard to describe the peacefulness of it. It was quiet and you could just kind of be one with Earth," she said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Families witness solar eclipse at Dawes Arboretum