Ready for the April 8 solar eclipse? Where to get glasses, watch eclipse in Licking County

For the first time in more than 200 years, a total solar eclipse is passing over Ohio.

The April 8 total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from southern Texas traveling northeast through Ohio to Maine. It will be visible in some parts of Ohio from 3:09-3:15 p.m.

While Licking County isn't in the path of 100% coverage of the sun by the moon, there are still events to help area residents prepare and experience the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Pre-Solar Eclipse 2024 at Infirmary Mound Park

What: Pick up free eclipse glasses while supplies last from the Licking Park District. The event will also have eclipse themed activity stations.

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Shelter 5 at Infirmary Mound Park, 4351 Lancaster Road, Granville. In case of bad weather, the location will be moved to the James Bradley Center, also located at Infirmary Mound Park.

Under the Sun: Eclipse! at The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art and Technology

What: Kids and families can learn the science behind the solar eclipse with hands-on activities. A limited supply of eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last. The event is being held in partnership with Dawes Arboretum.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Works, 55 S. 1st St., Newark

Cost: The event is included in the cost of daily admission, which is free for children under 3, $8 for ages 3-17, $12 for adults ages 18-54 and $10 for adults ages 55 and older. The event is free for The Works members.

Under the Sun: Solar Eclipse Viewing at Dawes Arboretum

What: View the once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event at Dawes Arboretum, south of Newark. In partnership with The Works, there will be hands-on activities for all ages to celebrate the solar eclipse. Representatives from the Newark Earthworks will also be there to talk about the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks and astronomy. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and solar eclipse viewers. A limited supply of eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Road, Newark

Cost: The event is included in the cost of daily admission, which is free for children under 5, $5 for children ages 5-15 and $10 for adults. The event is free for Dawes members as well as members of The Works.

