Brightline trains aren’t on the right track in South Florida. Ticket hikes are one reason why

Brightline trains brought convenience to South Florida commuters since 2018, as an inter-county service linking Palm Beachers with Fort Lauderdale and Miami. That is, until the trainline opened service from Miami to Orlando this past September and limited seats for local riders because it wasn't making as much money off them. So now, though Brightline peppers customers with special deals for this trip or that, neither pricing nor availability make Brightline a viable option for daily use by commuters.

Here are five reasons why Brightline's local customers might feel cast aside.

1. Brightline is increasing its ticket prices

Brightline has replaced its rate on the popular $10-per-ride monthly pass program to $35-per-ride, resulting in a $70 daily commute for locals, rather than the original $20.

2. Brightline has limited seats available for local commuters

After making ticket prices outlandish to the average person, the train line has also limited seat availability for short trips between Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties to accommodate passengers making longer, more profitable trips to Orlando.

3. The Brightline app has issues

A few Brightline app users have explained on Reddit that they are running into issues using the service and wish the company's app was more useful. There've been complaints about connection errors, or of not being informed of delays, or given updates on the estimated times of arrival.

4. Brightline is starting fixed rate 10-ride packs soon

Currently, commuters between Miami and West Palm Beach pay $399 for a pack of 40 one-way tickets. However, on June 1, Brightline will only sell 10-ride packs with stops between Miami and West Palm Beach — for a minimum of $350.

5. Brightline is adding trains, but not for locals

Brightline plans to buy more trains to meet demand, but mainly for long-distance riders. And the reinstatement of $10-per-ride monthly pass for commuters is highly unlikely.

There may well be some light at the end of this tunnel. Tri-rail officials are scheduled to vote this week to consider express service on its tracks (a few miles west of Brightline's) to Miami. Its trains are less luxurious and the ride a little slower — 1 hour and 40 minutes rather than 1 hour and 10 minutes — but the price is right: about $17.50 roundtrip.

