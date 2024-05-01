The Bridge hosts 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes' run/walk to raise child abuse awareness

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center in Amarillo hosted its annual "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes" one-mile run/walk event Saturday to raise awareness of child abuse in the Texas Panhandle.

Established in 1989, The Bridge was the state's first children’s advocacy center. The Bridge provides a way for children who may be victims of child abuse to tell their story to law enforcement in a way that makes them more comfortable and minimizes further trauma. The staff of The Bridge assist children and families in getting access to various services to help in the healing process in all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

All finishers of the run/walk received a small blue pinwheel representing all Texas Panhandle children who have received help from The Bridge in 2023.

Penny Harvey, executive director of Tralee Crisis Center, spoke about her group’s relationship with The Bridge.

“We work together as a team with The Bridge to collaborate as a team, as an advocate for sexual assault and domestic violence victims, and to help them with services. We are the advocates of the interviews that The Bridge conducts. We want to help people through an exceedingly challenging time in their lives so that they feel like they can live again to accomplish what they want in life.”

Shelly Bohannon, executive director of The Bridge, spoke about the event.

“This event signifies a celebration of 1,023 children that received services with us in 2023,” Bohannon said. “There are 1,023 pinwheels, which are symbols of hope, representing each child who was helped by The Bridge last year.”

According to Bohannon, her organization works with law enforcement to give a safe space to do interviews involving physical or sexual abuse against children to find out what happened. The Bridge also helps to educate the community and children about the difference between good and bad physical interactions and how to respond and report.

Bohannon stressed that there are misconceptions about where and who commits child abuse as well as who it impacts.

