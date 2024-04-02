Amarillo honors Child Abuse Prevention Month with upcoming events

Amarillo area organizations are observing National Child Abuse Prevention Month, with planned area awareness events occurring throughout the month of April.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), in the 2023 Texas fiscal year, the state of Texas had 7,757,746 children residents, with 58,120 confirmed victims of child abuse or neglect. Locally, through the same time frame, Randall and Potter Counties had a total of 64,450 children in the population, with 747 of those children confirmed as victims of child abuse or neglect.

The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center Executive Director, Shelly Bohannon, stated in a news release: “In April we spotlight the important role that communities play in protecting children. ... Every person’s participation is critical. Recent research tells us one in six Texas children will suffer sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. Focusing on ways to build and promote protective factors, in every interaction with children and families, is the best thing we can do to prevent child maltreatment and promote optimal child development. The activities we have planned for this month will help raise awareness of how to prevent child abuse and the importance of providing healing and justice for our panhandle kids.”

Pinwheels of Prevention

As stated in the release, The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center will host its annual Pinwheels of Prevention event on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at The Bridge, located at 804 Quail Creek Drive.

During the event, the organization will plant 1,021 brightly colored pinwheels, lining the lawn of The Bridge to represent every Panhandle child who was interviewed by The Bridge staff in 2023.

This event became a nationwide recognition for Child Abuse Prevention Month in 2008 when the pinwheel was announced as the new national symbol through the campaign, due to the pinwheel's overall representation of playfulness, joy, and childhood.

Paint Cadillac Ranch Blue

The following day, on Wednesday, April 3, the DFPS in partnership with Saint Francis Ministries is joining with local governments, community groups, service organizations and other partners to Paint the Cadillac Ranch Blue, to put the spotlight on preventing, recognizing, and reporting child abuse.

Each year, organizations come together to spray paint the well traveled monument to spread awareness to travelers and community members about child abuse prevention, by covering the vehicles in the movement's official color.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cadillac Ranch, located at 13651 I-40 Frontage Rd. Blue spray paint will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to wear blue.

Go Blue Day

Occurring Friday, April 12, the community is encouraged to take to social media and spread awareness with Go Blue Day. Community members are encouraged to wear blue and take photos with their friends, family and coworkers and post them on social media. This local event is being orchestrated by The Bridge, and participants are encouraged to use the hashtags: #goblueday and #thebridgecac .

Walk A Mile In Their Shoes

Later this month, the Bridge Children's Advocacy Center, in partnership with Get Fit Amarillo, will host "A mile in their shoes" fun run and walk, commemorating Child Abuse Awareness Month on Saturday, April 27. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the Bridge.

To register for the fun run/walk, go online to https://bridgecac.org .

Other events will be held in the area, including Plainview and Lubbock, as part of DFPS action to raise awareness throughout the month. If you suspect child abuse or neglect, contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400 or report online at TxAbuseHotline.org.

