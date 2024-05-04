Boil water notice issued for Lake Livingston Water Supply

Michael Garcia
·1 min read

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation announced a boil water notice for several areas on Saturday.

The notice was required because of equipment repair and/or low pressure in the system, according to the corporation. Customers in the following areas should bring any water for consumption or bathing to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes:

  • Oakridge

  • Aztec Cove

  • Coby’s Marina

  • Deerwood

  • Galloways Marina

  • Jungle Village

  • Lakewood Trinity

  • Timber Bay

  • Timber Cove Trinity

  • White Rock

  • Paradise Acres

  • Hawg Heaven

  • Garden Villa

  • Emerald Bay

  • Leisure Wood

  • Onalaska Meadows

Officials will notify customers when the boil water notice is lifted. For more information, visit the Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation online.

