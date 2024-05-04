Boil water notice issued for Lake Livingston Water Supply

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation announced a boil water notice for several areas on Saturday.

UPDATE: Polk County disaster declaration extended by 30 days

The notice was required because of equipment repair and/or low pressure in the system, according to the corporation. Customers in the following areas should bring any water for consumption or bathing to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes:

Oakridge

Aztec Cove

Coby’s Marina

Deerwood

Galloways Marina

Jungle Village

Lakewood Trinity

Timber Bay

Timber Cove Trinity

White Rock

Paradise Acres

Hawg Heaven

Garden Villa

Emerald Bay

Leisure Wood

Onalaska Meadows

Officials will notify customers when the boil water notice is lifted. For more information, visit the Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.