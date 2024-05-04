Boil water notice issued for Lake Livingston Water Supply
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation announced a boil water notice for several areas on Saturday.
The notice was required because of equipment repair and/or low pressure in the system, according to the corporation. Customers in the following areas should bring any water for consumption or bathing to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes:
Oakridge
Aztec Cove
Coby’s Marina
Deerwood
Galloways Marina
Jungle Village
Lakewood Trinity
Timber Bay
Timber Cove Trinity
White Rock
Paradise Acres
Hawg Heaven
Garden Villa
Emerald Bay
Leisure Wood
Onalaska Meadows
Officials will notify customers when the boil water notice is lifted. For more information, visit the Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation online.
