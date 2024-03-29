BOGO Whoppers, MoonPies, Total Eclipse of the Hut: These are the best food deals for the 2024 solar eclipse

You've got your solar eclipse glasses. You've got your pinhole projector. You've got a prime viewing spot all picked out. You're ready for the 2024 solar eclipse coming in just a matter of days.

You'll need food that matches the celestial spectacle you're about to witness. Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants and stores ready with eclipse deals and specialty flavors for this rare event.

ECLIPSE FOOD

Burger King offering BOGO Whopper deal on eclipse day

If you're a member of the Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program you can text ECLIPSE to 251251 on Monday, April 8, to get a special buy-one-get-one-free Whopper deal, redeemable April 8-15 in the BK app or on BK.com.

One offer per account, not valid with other offers or discounts, subject to restaurant availability, not valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Find Burger King locations here.

Jeni's Ice Cream has Punk Stargonaut collection

Try one of four "out of this world flavors" including the tropical-flavored Cosmic Bloom, the unnaturally pink Nebula Berry, the grape and currant-flavored Purple Star Born and Supermoon, a previously available flavor described as "almost like cereal milk!"

The new flavors went on sale March 28. Starting April 5, "Punk Stargonaut" eclipse glasses will be free with purchase while supplies last. You can order online for delivery or go to one of the three Florida locations: Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa.

Marco's Pizza pizza prices getting eclipsed

Marco's Pizza is offering 50% off all menu-price pizzas from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14, with the prime code ECLIPSE for orders on the website or in the app.

There are 14 Marcos Pizza locations in Florida. Here's the list.

Pizza Hut's Total Eclipse of the Hut deal

If nothing else, this one wins best name. On Monday, April 8, you can get any large pizza for $12 at participating Pizza Huts. Offer good for carryout, dine-in and delivery.

There are 454 Pizza Hut locations in Florida. Here's where.

ECLIPSE DRINKS

Blue Moon Eclipse Sips Kits

Looking to get a little buzzed while the sun disappears? Blue Moon is offering a special Eclipse Sips kit with black light coasters, a flashlight, four Blue Moon pint glasses and some "Moon Dust" to make your Blue Moon White Belgian-Style wheat ale "shimmer and glow." (Beer not included.)

The $25 kits will go on sale on the Blue Moon website Wednesday, April 3, at 12 p.m. EDT

Casey Jones Distillery's Total Eclipse Bourbon and Moonshine

Looking for a more powerful, sipping drink? The Casey Jones Distillery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky has a new four-grain, 100-proof Total Eclipse Kentucky Straight Bourbon ($49.99 for a 750ml bottle) and a 100-proof Total Eclipse Moonshine ($29.99 for a 750ml) available online.

Sonic Drive-In's Blackout Slush Float

From March 25 to May 3, grab a new limited-edition, eclipse-inspired drink, the "Blackout Slush Float" at your local participating Sonic Drive-In and get a free pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last.

The jet-black, "sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored" slushie topped with creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles represents "the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse," according to a press release. "The Blackout Slush Float will transport fans straight to outer space."

Tincup Totality Bundle

Tincup Whiskey has your eclipse day — and night — covered with its Totality Bundle of a a 750-milliliter bottle of their 10-year bourbon and two Carabiner mugs you can hook on whatever you like. $78, with free shipping.

Tincup also has a recommended Total Eclipse Sour recipe: 2 oz. Tincup 10-Year Bourbon, 3/4 oz. lemon juice, 3/4 oz. honey, 3 oz. club soda, edible glitter (optional)

ECLIPSE SNACKS

MoonPie Solar Eclipse Survival Kits

Every solar eclipse, the moon has to butt in. MoonPie is offering a 2024 Total Eclipse Survival Kit which includes four chocolate MoonPie minis and two pairs of ISO-certified, MoonPie-branded solar eclipse glasses for $9.99. Order before April 2 to get them on time.

You also can order just the glasses for $1.99 each.

You can get the limited-edition MoonPie special “blackout boxes” of a dozen chocolate, vanilla or banana mini MoonPies for $37.99 online and in stores.

The limited-edition kits are also available at all Dollar Tree locations, participating Walmart stores and select grocery stores while supplies last. A "blackout box" of a dozen treats for $37.99 is no longer on the website but may be in some stores.

Even if you don't order any, don't miss the amazing "Sun vs. Moon '24: Brutality of the Totality" video.

OREO Limited Edition Space Dunk Chocolate Cookies

OK, this isn't an eclipse offer but it is space-related. This year Oreo partnered with Space Perspective for a sweepstakes to offer winners a "life-changing" six-hour trip to actual space. To mark the occasion the company presented limited-edition Space Dunk cookies, chocolate cookies with two layers of pink and blue "cosmic creme" (i.e. marshmallow) with popping candy and five different space-based cut-out designs.

The sweepstakes deadline is April 5 but you can buy the cookies while they last in stores or online.

Perfect Bar debuts Chocolate Brownie

Perfect Bar is debuting a new flavor, Chocolate Brownie, timed to the eclipse, and has special discounts on its website.

Just in time for the impending darkness, Perfect Snacks is launching a new flavor, the Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar, $29 for a box of eight with free shipping. Everyone can get 20% off through April 12 on the website, but shoppers inside the path of totality can get 50% off on April 8 if they sign up for text notifications.

Online orders for Chocolate Brownie bars come with free eclipse glasses, while supplies last. Chocolate Brownie bars are also available at select grocery stores and nationwide retailers such as Target and Walmart.

SunChips Solar Eclipse Limited Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips

SunChips Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips will be given away on April 8 beginning at 2:33 p.m. ET at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com.

You can't get much more limited-edition than this. These eclipse-themed SunChips will only be available when the sun is completely blocked in the sky.

Starting at 2:33 p.m. ET/11:33 a.m. PT on Monday, April 8 as the eclipse begins in the U.S., you can go to SunChipsSolarEclipse.com and get a free bag, while supplies last.

