Bitter Ga. loss provides backdrop for Democrats to reflect on party’s future

In the wake of Jon Ossoff’s stinging defeat in the House race in Atlanta’s suburbs last night, the question now is: How do Democrats pick up the pieces?

There have been, and will continue to be, loud calls for the party to adopt the policy agenda espoused by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren: lurching leftward and toward a populist economic platform. Under this scenario, Democrats would embrace candidates who excoriate the wealthiest “1 percent” and promise to curb income inequality, zero out public college and university tuition and enact single-payer universal health care. The Sanders-Warren populist agenda would be trumpeted in House and local races across the country.

There are also Democratic warnings that Ossoff’s tepid handling of President Trump misfired. During the special election runoff against Republican Karen Handel, seeking to capture the hearts of GOP college-educated voters, Ossoff preached civility and avoided anti-Trump diatribes; he never quite mouthed the full-throated critique of Trump’s mendacity, ignorance, incivility and authoritarian predilections that some of Ossoff’s ardent supporters desired. His above-the-fray strategy will be heavily scrutinized in the wake of his four-point electoral loss. Hillary Clinton rested much of her campaign on a platform of anti-Trumpism, and Ossoff, on a far smaller playing field, took something of the opposite tack, refusing to make Trump’s temperament the bête noir of his message.

Neither Clinton nor Ossoff prevailed, leaving the debate about the Democratic “message” and “agenda” flaring anew — namely, how do Democrats balance anti-Trump broadsides against a positive economic agenda that can appeal to some of Trump’s white working-class and upper-income voters? “Our brand is worse than Trump,” Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, complained to the New York Times in the hours after the race in Georgia was called. “We can’t just run against Trump.”

Other Democrats are committed to a centrist, Ossoff-like strategy that positions the party as the modest, reality-based alternative to Republican extremism. In House districts where Republicans lead in voter registration and enjoy built-in advantages, these calls will be particularly pronounced over the next 18 months.

Although the Democratic Party has never faced a president like Trump, and while there are few recent instances in which an organic “resistance” has emerged as a potential boon to the party, this moment of Democratic despair and division is not without precedent. The party’s internecine warfare, progressive vs. centrist divisions, and a dark view that the Democratic brand is toxic to large chunks of more conservative parts of America have echoes in modern history.

After Vice President Hubert Humphrey narrowly lost to Richard Nixon in 1968, the party nominated Sen. George McGovern for president in 1972. Republicans eviscerated McGovern as an appeaser on foreign policy and a soft-on-crime left-wing radical. McGovern was trounced, winning only Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

After Ronald Reagan soundly defeated President Jimmy Carter in 1980, Democrats embarked on a decade-long internal debate about their post-Great Society identity. Traditional liberals battled conservative Southerners over economic policies and the size and purpose of the welfare state, while some “neoliberals” sought to forge a more centrist party that promoted the tech industry, free trade, fiscal restraint and deregulation, along with a defense of public morality and a strong military. This centrist movement to recapture the Democratic Party ultimately was a factor that helped Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton triumph in his 1992 presidential campaign.