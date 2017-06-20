Jared Kushner is heading to Israel for peace negotiations

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is scheduled to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Wednesday for meetings that the White House says are aimed at “achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians.” Kushner will be accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, a Trump adviser whose official title is “assistant to the president and special representative for international negotiations.” According to a White House official who discussed the trip with Yahoo News, the pair are two of Trump’s “most trusted advisers” and will be spearheading a “peace effort” that is a “top priority” for the president.

“He strongly believes that peace is possible,” the official said of Trump.

Kushner and Greenblatt are set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and their senior advisers. Greenblatt has been in the region since Monday and had a preliminary meeting with Netanyahu on Tuesday. The pair also accompanied Trump on his visit there last month, and there have been ongoing conversations since then. The White House official said the meetings this week will be focused on “priorities and potential next steps” and emphasized that this will be the beginning of a lengthy process.

“It is important to remember that forging a historic peace agreement will take time, and to the extent that there is progress, there are likely to be many visits by both Mr. Kushner and Mr. Greenblatt, sometimes together and sometimes separately, to the region and possibly many trips by Israeli and Palestinian negotiators to Washington, D.C., or other locations as they pursue substantive talks,” the White House official said.

Trump has been outspoken about his desire to help broker a peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians since taking office in January and has tasked Kushner with leading the effort. At a gala dinner on the night before Trump’s inauguration, he turned to Kushner and declared, “If you can’t produce peace in the Middle East, nobody can.”

Kushner was a real estate developer prior to joining his father-in-law in the White House. His role in the peace process has engendered criticism because of his lack of diplomatic experience. His senior position in the administration has also led to charges of nepotism.

Greenblatt similarly had no prior diplomatic experience. Before joining the administration he was the chief legal officer of Trump’s real estate company. In a profile for Foreign Policy magazine last month, writer Armin Rosen suggested Greenblatt’s lack of a foreign policy background could actually be an asset. Rosen spoke to experts on the conflict from across the political spectrum who offered positive assessments of Greenblatt’s initial visits to the region and said he engaged with a broader cross-section of players in the area than previous, more-traditional diplomats.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, meets with Jason Greenblatt, President Trump's assistant and special representative for international negotiations, at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah on March 14, 2017. (Photo: Abbas Momani /AFP/Getty Images)

“Trump’s envoy approached the region with fresh eyes and won fans on both sides of the Green Line as a result,” Rosen wrote.

Along with Greenblatt’s lack of a foreign policy résumé, Rosen also noted he “had never tried to participate in Middle Eastern affairs and had never even publicly commented on the region” before Trump’s presidential campaign. Although Kushner has never worked in the diplomatic arena, he had not been as disengaged from the conflict as his new colleague.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Kushner served on the board of the Friends of IDF, a nonprofit charity that raises funds for the Israeli military. According to its website, the Friends of IDF raises money for morale-boosting events and gifts for soldiers. Some of the funds are given to commanders of individual battalions and brigades.