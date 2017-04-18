Democrat Jon Ossoff leads in Georgia House race — a ripple, or the start of a wave?

The political world and the media are transfixed by Tuesday’s special election in the Georgia district formerly represented by Rep. Tom Price, who gave up his seat to become secretary of Health and Human Services. The Republicans had been expected to easily win this reliably red seat in the Atlanta suburbs. But polls have suggested that one of the Democratic candidates, a 30-year-old film-maker named Jon Ossoff, is within range of getting 50 percent of the vote against a large field of Republicans, winning the seat outright and avoiding a runoff.

There is some anxiety in the GOP’s ranks. Last week, a Republican candidate won a seven-point victory in a deep-red Kansas House district that should have seen a far bigger victory margin. The Kansas results and Ossoff’s strong polling heading into the election have raised the prospect that the 2018 midterms could see a wave that Democrats ride to take back the House. Since 1954, the House has changed hands a mere three times. But the flip years — 1994, 2006, 2010 — suggest both the promise of 2018 and its perils for House Democrats.

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets supporters in Atlanta. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

John Lawrence, former chief of staff to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was a senior House staffer for all three of those wave elections, and he argues that “these ‘wave’ elections share some obvious features that might be replicated in 2018.” But he warns that it is far too early to know, and Democrats still face formidable challenges. The 2010 redistricting process created many safe Republican seats that will be hard for Democrats to pick off. And the post-Citizens United landscape, in which congressional races are awash in outside money, can also help Republicans defend their seats, Lawrence points out.

While the attention is on the outcome in Georgia, the midterm elections next year will be shaped by bigger forces. Partisan fury at a president created the climate that made the three previous waves possible, and a series of factors — congressional ethics scandals, an unpopular war, controversial landmark health care reform — set the template for dozens of members from the opposition to win seats that few observers thought would be vulnerable. As Lawrence, the author of the forthcoming The Class: Rebels, Reformers and the Rise of Partisanship in the Post-Watergate Congress, put it: “The similarities in the ‘waves’ of 1994, 2006, and 2010 include divided government, a president who seemingly is not delivering on key pledges or has alienated swing voters on a key issue, and a message-focused and well-funded minority intent on gaining the majority.”

The 1994 story is probably the most interesting, as Republican flamethrower Newt Gingrich campaigned on a “Contract With America” that helped the GOP end four decades of Democratic dominance in the House and seized on a decades-in-the-making Republican surge across the states of the Old Confederacy. President Bill Clinton’s unpopular stances — the “don’t ask, don’t tell” compromise policy on gays serving in the military, his 1993 budget raising taxes on the wealthy, the failure of his health care reform bill, an assault weapons ban — fed the image that Clinton’s was a chaotic and overly liberal White House at odds with his more centrist campaign pledges.

Gingrich also exploited the Democratic majority’s ethical weak spots — Speaker Jim Wright’s 1989 ouster under an investigatory cloud and the 1992 House bank scandal, to cite two instances. Gingrich seized the advantage in an evermore jaundiced political climate, in which the media was eager to report on corruption in politics, and the House minority was able to use the issue for partisan gain. Gingrich nationalized the campaign by pledging to enact a set of simple proposals to reform the way the House did business and drain the Washington swamp.