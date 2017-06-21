Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia House race, beating back liberal wave

Karen Handel blows a kiss with her husband, Steve, looking on while thanking supporters during her election night party in the Sixth District race with Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the hotly contested congressional special election in suburban Atlanta Tuesday. Handel garnered 52 percent of the vote compared with Ossoff’s 48 percent when the Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.

At her campaign headquarters, Handel thanked her supporters, campaign team and President Trump.

“A special thanks to the president of the United States of America,” Handel said, as the crowd chanted Trump’s name. She also mentioned House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot last week in an attack on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice. Handel said he texted her every week during the campaign to support her.

“We need to also lift up this nation so that we can find a more civil way to deal with our disagreements,” Handel said.

In beating Ossoff, a 30-year-old first-time candidate who mounted a surprisingly strong bid, Handel triumphed over a wave of liberal activism and organizing so robust that it transformed the once solidly red district to a total tossup in the months before the election. Democrats, fueled by anger at Trump and the Republican Congress’ efforts to repeal Obamacare, poured millions into the race, making it the most expensive congressional matchup in U.S. history.

Ossoff conceded the race earlier Tuesday, telling his supporters “hope is still alive.”

“This is not the outcome any of us were hoping for, but this is the beginning of something much bigger than us,” Ossoff told the crowd, giving a special shout-out to the “women in this community” who backed his run.



Congressional Republicans are likely heaving a sigh of relief at the result, the third straight loss for Democrats in their quest to flip historically red districts in special elections under Trump. Democrats also lost a lower-profile, fourth special election in South Carolina Tuesday night, though by a smaller margin than was expected in the district. Just last year, Republican Tom Price won the Georgia district by 23 points, making Tuesday’s results a stunning swing that could still signal trouble for Republicans going forward. They may take a lesson from Handel’s careful positioning on the president as a potential path forward for 2018 if Trump remains unpopular.

Despite a fired-up Democratic base that turned Ossoff’s election into a national cause, Handel will now represent the district previously held by Newt Gingrich and Price, who left to become Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

It’s a stinging loss for Democrats, who would need to pick up 24 seats in the midterms to gain control of the House, including a number of red-leaning districts like this one.





Before the results came in, Joseph Bandera-Duplantier, a co-founder of Flippable, a grass-roots group focused on picking up Democratic seats in state legislatures, said an Ossoff victory would be a “rallying cry” for grass-roots voters and liberals in general.

“We’ve been aching for a major victory since the election, and I think this will go a long way for having a bit of a moral victory for people,” Bandera-Duplantier said.

View photos Supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff wait for the polls to come in at Ossoff’s election night event in Atlanta, Ga., June 20, 2017. (Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters) More

Now Democrats will just have to keep on aching and may find themselves demoralized and frustrated. The loss will also likely prompt soul-searching about how the party and outside groups are deploying resources — and crowing from Republicans on the same theme.

“The reality is when Handel wins we’re going to be able to say, ‘Look, you spent $50 million in this district with your new darling candidate and you still could not make up the percent and a half that Trump won this district by in November,’” said local Republican consultant Seth Weathers, referring to the total amount spent by both sides during the campaign.