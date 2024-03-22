Beloit voters to decide on school bond project

BELOIT, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters in Beloit are being asked to vote on a public school bond issue.

The district is asking residents to approve a two-question, $20 million bond for the district for building improvements and expansion. The bond is contingent on the first, meaning the second fails if the first doesn’t pass.

The first question is for $16.2 million to construct a new Ag Center, renovate and expand the Woods/Construction Tech, H/VAC replacement for the elementary and JR/SR High School building, new stadium press box and restrooms, and pay off the current lease purchase.

The second question is for $3.8 million to renovate the Jr./Sr. locker room, replace the football field turf and resurface the track and tennis court.

Beloit voters must register to vote by March 28. Ballots will be mailed on March 29.

Completed ballots can be placed in the ballot box outside of the courthouse. Voting ends April 18 at noon.

For more information or to register, visit the Mitchell County Election Office website.

