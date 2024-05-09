'Pet hair can’t hide!' Grab this No. 1 bestselling Shark vacuum for $150 — plus other deals of the day

Watch out dirt! We've spotted a fierce Shark on sale. Indeed, the No. 1 bestselling upright vacuum with over 64,600 five-star fans (including me) is down to just $150 (was $220). The powerhouse swivels and swerves like an athlete, sucking up dirt, hair and dust (shoutout to the hardworking HEPA filter) from hard floors and rugs with ease. You can even whip out the handheld nozzle to attack upholstery, stairs, curtains and beyond.

"Pet hair can’t hide!" wrote one mega-fan. "I have 20-year-old carpeting so I need to vacuum ... a few times a week to keep it from looking gross. One pass from the new Shark and I was pleasantly horrified with the amount of hair and dander this vacuum extracted from my 'well vacuumed' floors. I get satisfaction from what I call extreme vacuuming, and this machine’s strong suction was exponentially more effective than my Bissell. I also noticed immediate relief from my sneezing, which is caused by a mild allergy to dust and mold. ... While the unit is a little heavier than my old machine, the swivel and remarkable pickup more than makes up for it. Have a pet? You NEED this vacuum."

Another swooned: "The vac of my dreams! If you want a vacuum that is ambitious, gets the job done and is trim and sexy, this is the one for you! I didn’t even realize I was just going through the motions of life with my old vacuum. I thought my home was clean, until I met this beauty. ... It removed evidence of my pets' shedding problems. Like my clothes and winter coat are cleaner because it has sucked up pet “glitter” I never even saw before on furniture. It’s taken up my daughter’s Rapunzel-like hair that was caught down in the creases of my couch. It has sucked up dust I didn’t even know I had!! I’m pretty sure this vacuum loves me back."