New Bedford ceremony Sunday to honor servicemen killed in D-Day training attack

NEW BEDFORD – The city Veterans’ Advisory Board Sunday will honor the 749 United States sailors and soldiers who lost their lives during the devastating April 28, 1944 attack on the U.S military training operation, Exercise Tiger.

Exercise Tiger was a D-Day dry run that was ambushed by a German E-boat flotilla in the English Channel and resulted in America’s deadliest training incident during World War II.

The surprise attack sank two American vessels and severely damaged a third. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Exercise Tiger.

Ceremony to be held at Fort Taber Park

A memorial ceremony is planned to honor the service members who perished in this incident on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at the Exercise Tiger Memorial at Fort Taber Park, 1000 Rodney French Blvd.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the Fort Taber Military Museum, also located at Fort Taber Park, immediately adjacent to the Exercise Tiger Memorial.

The ceremony will include remarks by Mayor Jon Mitchell and guest speakers from the New Bedford Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Family members to be recognized

Families of the late Louis Souza, Vincent Ricciardi, and William O’Connor, Exercise Tiger participants, will be recognized. Presenting the memorial wreath will be Jon Santiago, secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services.

Music will be provided by the Navy Band Northeast Brass Quintet. There will also be an artillery cannon salute by Alpha Battery 1st Battalion 101st Field Artillery Regiment of the Mass. Army National Guard. All veterans are invited to attend and are asked to proudly display their service insignia.

Updated Exercise Tiger Exhibit to be unveiled

Following the service, the Fort Taber Military Museum will unveil the updated Exercise Tiger Exhibit and the restored map of the 212th Field Artillery. The map was restored with Community Preservation Act funds. Refreshments will also be served.

For more information about the ceremony, contact Peter Clark, chairman of the Exercise Tiger Service, at peter.clark@newbedford-ma.gov.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford ceremony to honor servicemen lost in D-Day training attack