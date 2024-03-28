Get to the beach quicker: These US airlines begin nonstop service to new Tulum airport

It just got easier to visit resorts on the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. U.S. airlines began flights to the new airport in Tulum on Thursday, and more service is planned for the area in the coming months.

The new flights mean visitors to the broader Cancún area can bypass the main airport and save on travel time to resorts and other attractions in Riviera Maya. Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport officially opened in December and service has been ramping up since.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines are all starting flights on Thursday, with United and JetBlue planning to begin service to the airport soon.

Here’s how travelers can connect to Tulum.

American Airlines flights to Tulum

American will offer two daily flights between Dallas and Tulum, and one daily round-trip from both Charlotte and Miami. Service from all three cities starts Thursday.

Delta Air Lines flights to Tulum

Delta will offer a daily round trip from its Atlanta hub starting Thursday.

Spirit Airlines flights to Tulum

Spirit will begin daily round-trip service to Tulum from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando on Thursday.

United Airlines flights to Tulum

United will inaugurate service from Newark, Chicago and Houston to Tulum beginning March 31. The airline will also add a daily round-trip from Los Angeles to Tulum for the summer, beginning May 23.

JetBlue flights to Tulum

JetBlue will begin daily nonstop service between New York (JFK) and Tulum on June 13.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flights to Tulum: New airport opens to these US nonstop flights