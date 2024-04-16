BBC releases first look at new Lennie James drama Mr Loverman

The BBC has released a first look at new Lennie James drama Mr Loverman and announced a number of new cast members.

Based on the book by author Bernardine Evaristo, the story follows a 74-year-old Antiguan-born man in Hackney called Barrington 'Barry' Jedidiah Walker, who is known for his exuberant personality and retro suits.

Perceived as a ladies' man, his wife of 50 years Carmel suspects he has been cheating on her with other women – though she is unaware that he has secretly been having a passionate affair with his best friend, Morris.

BBC

BBC

Related: BBC's affair drama Cheaters confirms season 2 with first look

New stills of James in character have now been released by the BBC, as well as new cast members Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who), who will play Carmel, and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) as Morris.

Also joining the ensemble are Time's Tamara Lawrance and Small Axe's Sharlene Whyte as Barrington and Carmel's daughters Maxine and Donna, and Death in Paradise's Tahj Miles as their grandson Daniel.

Black Dog's Keenan Munn-Francis and The Suspect's Gabin Kongolo will portray the younger Barrington and Morris in flashbacks, while Whitstable Pearl's Lauren Akosia will play the young Carmel.

BBC

BBC

Related: Mad Men star Jon Hamm’s new show gets first look with filming underway

Mr Loverman is also set to star EastEnders' Suzette Llewellyn, Joyride's Lochlann O'Mearáin, Boiling Point's Hopi Grace, Top Boy's Llewella Gideon, Sex Education's Doreene Blackstock, The Doctor's Juliet Garricks and Black Mirror's Clint Dyer.

The series has been adapted for TV by The Outlaws' Nathaniel Price and directed by Alice and Jack's Hong Khaou.

BBC

Related: BBC reveals first look at new comedy from team behind Fleabag

Speaking previously about the adaptation, Evaristo said: "I am thrilled that Mr Loverman is being adapted into television drama. I love the idea of them stepping beyond the pages of the novel and into people's living rooms and lives."

James added: "I can't wait to get Barrington's swagger on and help tell this crucial and complicated love story. As funny as it is sad. As full of heart as it is heartache."

Mr Loverman will air on BBC One later this year.

You Might Also Like