BaT Auction Winner Will Have Lunch with GM President Mark Reuss

There’s nothing high-powered auto executives enjoy more than hearing the hair-brained product planning ideas of car enthusiasts. And now’s your chance!

If you’ve ever wanted to have the complete attention of a top General Motors exec for up to an hour, and get lunch out of the deal to boot, our Hearst colleagues over at BringATrailer.com will list an auction item April 2 and the winner will get lunch with GM President Mark Reuss.

“This truly priceless and unique, behind-the scenes experience takes place on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the GM Global Tech Center in Warren, Michigan,” reads a release from the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, the auction beneficiary.

GM

A recent gander at the menu for the Warren Tech Center canteen included everything from “Zesty Turkey” to the well-loved “Pickled Cabbage Reuben.” Them’s good eatin’.

The lunch will be followed by Reuss and the winner touring the annual Employee Car Show celebrating the 60th anniversary of GM A-body classics like the Pontiac GTO, Chevelle SS, and Olds 442.

Bidding opens Tuesday, April 2, and runs through Tuesday, April 9. The winning bid for this no-reserve auction, including the BaT buyer’s fee, will be donated to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, which suggests your winning bid might even be tax-deductible (but check with your accountant on that).

The Hall of Fame says its mission is “…to honor its ‘Heroes of Horsepower’ inductees and their winning American motorsports accomplishments and to preserve their legacies for generations to come.”

Steve Fecht

Full disclosure: Hearst owns both Autoweek and Bring a Trailer. Fuller disclosure, the president of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is none other than former Autoweek editor George Damon Levy. For his part, Levy is quite happy to have Reuss’ support.

Reuss recently inducted Zora Arkus-Duntov to the Hall of Fame, the late “father” of the Corvette and Corvette racing. Reuss himself is a mechanical engineer by training. He began his career with GM as a student intern in 1983, ascending through the global automotive giant to the position of president in 2019. His father Lloyd Reuss also served as GM president in the 1990s; he died a year ago.



“As president, Reuss has overseen some of the most exciting racing programs in the corporation’s long history, including the introduction last year of Cadillac’s championship-winning IMSA GTP hybrids and the popular ‘Garage 56’ NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro entry that stole the show at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

getty images

(Actually, it finished 39th out of 62 entries at Le Sarthe, but finish it did!)

“We are deeply indebted to Mark and to Bring a Trailer for making this possible,” said Levy. “For any motorsports fan or automotive supplier, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend one-on-one time with one of the industry’s truest and most powerful enthusiasts.”

Here’s hoping it will go to an enthusiast with some great ideas to share with the Pres.

To bid, you have to create an account on Bring A Trailer first. To do that just click on BringaTrailer.com. Good luck!