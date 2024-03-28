Barbie helps clean the Lakeshore
MARINETTE Wis. WFRV – Ed Bieber better known as “Ed the Diver”, cleans the lakeshore in his spare time and says it is not every day that you find toys underwater. During one of his latest dives, Bieber found a Barbie doll from 1993.
“I was diving in Shawno Wisconsin at the Shawno dam just a couple of weeks ago doing some cleanup looking at sturgeon and fish down there and I came across a Barbie doll just hanging out on the rocks,” stated Bieber.
The doll is the collector’s item and so Bieber put it up for auction to help raise money for a worthy cause. Dozens placed bids on the doll, pushing the total higher and higher. Bieber plans to put all the proceeds toward his efforts in cleaning up the lakeshore.
“Full time I clean up the rivers and travel around and it’s all volunteering, that kind of stuff the clean up, so this helps fund me to pay for food, fuel, getting rid of trash, and all kinds of things,” said Bieber.
The doll sold for more than 1,200.00, and Bieber plans to deliver the doll in person.
