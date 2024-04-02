What will Austin's weather be during solar eclipse? We compared these weather forecasts

The total solar eclipse is less than a week away. So, we were wondering, what's the weather going to be like in Austin?

Well, it depends on where you look. Overall, Monday's weather appears to be less than ideal for eclipse viewing, with forecasts from a variety of weather sources calling for clouds and possible rain that day. Rain and clouds could still dissipate before Monday, but it's not looking likely.

It's just our luck. Austin's historical precipitation on April 8 is 0.07 inches, and the average temperature is about 68 degrees. But don't take our word for it: Here's what each of the biggest weather sources says the weather will be like on Monday.

AccuWeather: 82, mostly cloudy with thunderstorms

AccuWeather's forecast indicates the high Monday will be 82 degrees and the low will be 64. There's nearly a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with wind gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Rain accumulation is expected to be low, totaling less than an inch. The forecast predicts cloud cover will be at 94%, though.

The Weather Channel: 86, with considerable cloudiness

The forecasted high from The Weather Channel on Monday is 86 degrees, and the low is 61. There's only a 5% chance of rain that day, though it's expected to be cloudy, according to The Weather Channel. Wind gusts are expected to reach 20 mph.

Most of the rain Monday will come in at night, according to the forecast. There's a 56% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the evening when clouds move into the area.

Apple Weather app: 74, with a 35% chance of thunderstorms

Apple Weather, which creates its forecast based on a variety of sources, predicts the high Monday will be 74 degrees, with a low of 63. There is between a 30% and 35% chance of thunderstorms during the eclipse in Austin, but rain totals are only supposed to reach 0.9 inches, according to the forecast.

Wind gusts Monday are anticipated to hover between 5 mph and 12 mph, though gusts are possible up to 24 mph.

National Weather Service: To be determined

The National Weather Service's forecast has not yet been released for Monday. However, if there's any indication of Monday's weather, conditions are expected to be cloudy and rainy Saturday night into Sunday.

In terms of being able to see the eclipse April 8 in Austin, "It's not looking great," said Keith White, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. "The chances for clear skies are probably less than what climatology would have suggested weeks ago."

Though the forecast will likely change somewhat in the next four to five days, major changes that would indicate improved chances of seeing the eclipse are unlikely. The best thing we can hope for is high Cirrus clouds, which are thin and will likely allow us to see the eclipse through them.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin weather forecasts shows rain, storms for April 8 solar eclipse