Aurora PD seek more victims after business owner's arrest on sex assault charges
New sex assault allegations against an Aurora business owner have led investigators to seek the public’s help in identifying potential additional victims.
The NFL owner has some issues with the NFL-owned media outlet.
Three legal experts weigh in on the Diddy sex trafficking investigation and why the rapper should be "worried."
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
Not every contestant who makes it far in their respective "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" journeys wants to be the next season’s lead.
We asked pain management experts about the best topical pain relief creams, what to look for, what to avoid and which are the best on the market today
Carter talks to Yahoo Entertainment about “Wonder Woman 3” falling apart, the sisterhood she formed with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, and her TV version of “Wonder Woman” turning 50 next year.
'Not too thick, not too light': The all-season bedspread is washer- and dryer-friendly, and it doubles as a duvet insert.
Over 4,000 people have given a five-star rating to this clean-cable-making box.
These sneakers have over 8,000 gushing fans.
The average rate for 30-year mortgages remained below the 7% mark, settling at 6.91% on Thursday.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
Over 11,000 slumbering shoppers praised these 'hotel-quality' sleep cushions for their 'soft and comfortable' support.
The U.S. government said it is extending its reward for information on key leadership of the ALPHV/BlackCat cybercrime gang to its affiliate members, one of which last month took credit for a massive ransomware attack on a U.S. health tech giant. In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that identifies or locates any person associated with ALPHV/BlackCat, including "their affiliates, activities, or links to a foreign government." The Russia-based ALPHV/BlackCat is a ransomware-as-a-service operation, which recruits affiliates — effectively contractors who earn a commission for launching ransomware attacks — and takes a cut of whatever ransom demand the victim pays.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
Toyota teases the sixth-generation 2025 4Runner, appearing to prove rumors of evolutionary styling. Production is said to begin in July.
YouTube is launching a version of Shorts that's only for members, allowing creators to share short-form videos exclusively with their paying viewers. The new feature gives paying subscribers access to additional content, on top of their current membership perks, which include things like custom emojis, badges, livestreams and more. Members Only Shorts on YouTube could entice viewers to sign up for a paid membership.
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
2024's first quarter has been fruitful for investors.