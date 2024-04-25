ATCEMS: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Leander on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Around 7:04 p.m., medics responded to the crash in Leander in the 10200 block of Lime Creek Road. That’s near Travista Drive.

Travis County Starflight also responded to the crash for an unidentified adult person, medics said. However, medics said the person died on the scene.

Medics said drivers should expect traffic closures, so law enforcement can investigate the scene. No further information was released Wednesday.

