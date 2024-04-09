Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives GOP's 'great' gun bill a mercy killing

To the surprise of no one, Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that appears to give legal cover to ranchers who shoot migrants crossing their land.

Yes, it really has come to that in Arizona.

“The legislation as written values property over human life and incentivizes vigilantism,” Hobbs wrote, in adding House Bill 2843 to her growing veto pile.

“The proposal would alter traditional laws on self defense to allow the unnecessary use of deadly force and further embolden a culture of armed vigilantism and violence with impunity.”

It's not open season, Republicans claim

George Alan Kelly enters Courtroom Three for his preliminary hearing, February 22, 2023, in Nogales Justice Court, 2160 North Congress Drive, Nogales, Arizona.

Of course, Republicans in the Legislature say it’s not, not, absolutely not about declaring open season on trespassing migrants.

Pay no attention to that Nogales-area rancher now on trial for second-degree murder after shooting and killing an unarmed migrant who was crossing his 170-acre spread in January 2023.

Or to the fact that the bill is entitled "Justification; use of physical force in defense of premises".

Or to the fact that the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Justin Heap, in February said his bill is aimed at protecting ranchers and farmers, noting “we are seeing an increasingly larger number of migrants or human traffickers moving across farm and ranchland.”

By March, Heap, now a candidate for Maricopa County recorder, was singing a different tune.

“This bill has nothing to do with migrants,” the Mesa Republican insisted during a Senate hearing on the bill.

It's a bad idea. Rancher's trial is proof

On paper, Heap’s bill seems fairly innocuous. It proposes an expansion of the state’s Castle Doctrine, which allows you to use physical force against someone who is breaking into your home, up to and including deadly force if warranted.

Heap’s bill would broaden the potentially permissible killing zone to anyone who sets foot on your land even if your house is a half a mile away. All you’d have to do is claim you felt threatened and were defending yourself or someone else.

I suppose we could call it George’s Bill, after George Alan Kelly.

The 73-year-old Nogales-area rancher is on trial in Santa Cruz County, accused of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of a migrant who was crossing his ranch in January 2023.

Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, a Mexican citizen, was found unarmed and fatally shot in the back, about a football field away from where Kelly stood as he fired his AK-47.

GOP mixes: Hate with guns and immigrants

Prosecutors have said Cuen-Buitimea crossed the border in search of work and was running away when he was killed.

Kelly has said he fired warning shots over the heads of a group of armed men who were crossing his land after one person in the group pointed an assault rifle at him.

Legal cover to shoot migrants? Really?

Naturally, Heap’s bill passed the Republican-run House and Senate on party line votes.

“This is a great Second Amendment bill that is also protecting the rights of the accused,” Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, gushed, in voting for the bill.

A “great” bill, because it makes the crime of trespassing on a ranch potentially punishable by death?

Fortunately, Hobbs employed the Sanity Doctrine to the Castle Doctrine and gave Heap’s bill a mercy killing.

It’s one thing, after all, to make life as miserable as possible for immigrants who illegally enter the country.

But offering up legal cover to shoot them?

My God, has it really come to this?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at laurierobertsaz.

