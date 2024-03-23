Trial begins for Nogales rancher accused of fatally shooting migrant on his property

The trial for a Nogales rancher charged with shooting to death a Mexican man in the back who was crossing through his land began Friday.

George Alan Kelly, 75, is facing one count of second-degree murder in the death of Gabriel Cuen Buitimea and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for putting another man, Daniel Ramirez, in danger.

Marcos Moreno Báez, Mexican consul general in Nogales, accompanied Buitimea’s two adult daughters to the trial. They could be seen crying when photos of their father’s bloody body were shown on a screen to the jury.

The prosecution said Buitimea and Ramirez were looking for work in the U.S. on the day of the shooting.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Jan. 30, 2023, after the two men decided to split from a larger group that had run into U.S. Border Patrol agents. They were and going back toward Mexico when a “barrage” of bullets rained down on them, said Kimberly Hunley, chief deputy Santa Cruz County attorney.

“Mr. Kelly, armed with an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle and a 40-caliber handgun, walked out of his house and opened fire on two unarmed men who were unsuspecting, “she said, adding that Kelly gave no verbal warnings before firing, and had no interaction with the men.

Hunley said Kelly let off a “barrage of semiautomatic assault rifle fire” at the two men from his back patio.

She described how Kelly shot at the men 115 yards away, through his back patio, past a line of fence, through a pasture where he keeps a horse, across another fence line, and a dirt road into the Buitimea’s back.

In a photo that prosecutors took from Kelly’s back patio, the area where Buitimea died was barely visible to the naked eye.

Nogales rancher murder trial: Credibility of new expert witness questioned in court

Prosecutors: Kelly’s testimony changed throughout day of shooting

Throughout the hours following the shooting, prosecutors said, Kelly’s demeanor and story changed.

In a call to the Border Patrol ranch liaison, Kelly is reported to have said, “I'm being shot at and I'm shooting back,” and that people were too far away “to tell if they had any kind of firearm.”

In later conversations, Kelly’s story changed: he said he heard a gunshot outside, and that he saw a group of men running, about 100 yards to 150 yards away.

He also reportedly told law enforcement after the incident, that in future situations he was “going to do what he had to do to protect his property” and that he was aware of “the consequences and he would take responsibility for his actions.”

Hunley also showed the jury inflammatory text messages Kelly sent to his friends and family about migrants. Kelly’s attorney said those messages are just how men communicate.

She said the messages show a private conversation that was "crude," "overexaggerated" and "offensive in some company" but that they did not show Kelly was "a mean or violent person or that Mr. Kelly hates anybody."

"They do illustrate his fear, and they illustrate his increasing concern about what's happening," defense attorney Brenna Larkin said.

The defense has a different story about Kelly’s experience

The defense told the jury a different story, noting that the spot where Buitimea’s body was found would be too far for Kelly to see from his house.

Instead, they said Kelly saw five people carrying large backpacks and rifles crossing on his property.

“He sees them going from left to right,” Larkin said.

He heard a shot, spurring him to act.

“He took action in order to protect himself and to protect his wife,” Larkin said.

The prosecution described Kelly going outside with his rifle, closing the door with a loud “bang.” The person leading the group turned around, saw Kelly and pointed a rifle at him. Kelly raised his rifle high and fired at an upward angle until the group left.

It wasn’t until hours later Kelly found Buitimea’s body as he was going to check on his horse, Larkin said.

Prosecution claims law enforcement changed Kelly’s testimony

The prosecution said during the interview with investigators Kelly was “very hostile.”

“It’s s clear that the detectives are not interested in anything other than obtaining evidence of Mr. Kelly’s guilt,” Larkin said.

She listed numerous reasons why the investigation was not conducted properly. She said law enforcement did not record all the calls Kelly made to them, or have Kelly walk them through his actions that day, nor did they consider any other possible explanation for Buitimea's death.

She said law enforcement even changed Kelly’s testimony, when a detective wrote down that Kelly “admitted that he shot at multiple subjects” on a booking form, despite Kelly never admitting to such an act.

“The evidence is going to show that this entire investigation is just as biased as that interview with Mr. Kelly,” Larkin said.

Literary link: Prosecutors want Nogales rancher's border violence novel used in his murder trial

No bullet was found at the crime scene

During the investigation, no bullet was found, although several spent bullet casings were discovered on Kelly’s back patio.

The defense said that because an AK-47 was used, the bullet could be as far as a mile away.

“Because of the terrain and the type of weapon used, the projectile was not recovered in this case,” Hunley said.

However, for the prosecution, the lack of a bullet means there is no proof that the bullet came from Kelly’s rifle.

Kelly's defense doubts eyewitness statements and Buitimea’s reason for coming to the US

Larkin said that testimony from Ramirez was often wrong. He told investigators that Buitimea’s body was found in a different location and that he fell backward, not forward. He also said Kelly stood over Buitimea’s body right after the shooting, which Larkin said would not have been possible.

“It's not possible to believe what Daniel says,” Larkin said.

Larkin told the jury that evidence would show that Buitimea was involved in criminal activity and not looking for work. She said he had camouflage gear, binoculars, and a radio.

“Pictures are worth a thousand words. And the pictures show that Gabriel is not somebody who's looking for the American dream,” she said. “This is somebody who is engaged in trafficking. He's engaged in illegal activity.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: George Alan Kelly trial begins in killing of Gabriel Cuen Buitimea