Arizona lawmakers mix hate with guns and immigrants. What could go wrong?

Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put his cruelty on display when he openly lamented that his administration had hit a wall in addressing concerns over the state border. The governor proudly stated that Texas had “used every tool to control the border, short of ordering officers to shoot migrants crossing over illegally.”

Extreme — and outright dangerous — language to dehumanize and threaten immigrants is not new in the United States, nor is legislation to achieve the same goal.

But as gun violence continues to tear our communities apart, there is no question that spewing anti-immigrant rhetoric only adds fuel to the debate over border security — with deadly consequences.

Hateful rhetoric and guns don't mix

For more than two decades, Arizona, just like Texas, has tragically served as a national hotspot for instigating racially motivated culture wars, setting the pace for extremist legislatures nationwide.

In Texas, we already witnessed these deadly consequences. The 2019 El Paso shooting, in which a shooter drove 600 miles from Texas to kill Latinx people at a Walmart, is just one example of how hate can manifest into deadly violence.

The spread of hateful rhetoric — chiefly bolstered by extremist politicians — becomes deadly when those who shouldn’t have access to a gun get their hands on one and worse, are encouraged to use them.

Time and time again, we have seen how shoot-first laws disproportionately impact communities of color.

Still, back in 2010, Arizona kicked off a national trend by repealing its concealed carry permit requirement and passing a “stand your ground” law, allowing individuals to use deadly force, even when they can safely walk away from perceived danger.

Shoot immigrants first, ask questions later

Fast forward to this week, Arizona lawmakers passed House Bill 2843, a measure that encourages property owners to confront individuals on their land, no matter how expansive or whether it is marked as private property, and threaten or use lethal force against them.

Make no mistake, this legislation was written with the express intention of allowing property owners to shoot first and ask questions later, with immigrants as their target.

Just read how the bill’s sponsor described the bill: An attempt to “close a loophole” that has led to “larger numbers of migrants or human traffickers moving across farm and ranch land.”

This is dehumanizing rhetoric that undoubtedly invites violence, which could then be excused under HB 2843.

The Arizona Legislature is a clear example that Congress isn’t the only legislative body corrupted by extremists.

Bills like this aren't meant to solve problems

Lawmakers in Phoenix know all too well that Governor Hobbs will veto this bill, just like she did numerous times last session with other gun-lobby backed extremist policies.

But they also know this bill will ignite a conversation that brings together the most contentious domestic topics in American politics: guns and immigration.

GOP lawmakers: Back 'rights' for guns but not gay rights

If lawmakers want to address the immigration crisis, this bill will not solve it.

If lawmakers want to tackle the gun violence crisis, this bill will only make it worse.

Our movement will continue to hold them accountable and urge our leaders to reject these dangerous efforts.

It's time to reject these extreme agendas

Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers in Arizona have been mobilizing to stop this bill since its inception — because we understand that this is not a reflection of Arizonans’ values.

And we’ll keep demanding lawmakers redirect their energy towards passing laws that actually keep us safe.

As we return to the ballot box this fall, we must wield our voting power as a resounding rejection of these extremists and their divisive, dangerous agendas.

That’s how we uphold the principles that built this country — democracy, equality, and progress for all.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala is executive director of Moms Demand Action, part of the Everytown for Gun Safety movement. Reach her at angela@momsdemandaction.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona gun bill mixes hate and immigrants. What could go wrong?