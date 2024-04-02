The April 8 eclipse isn't the only cosmic wonder you should look out for this month.

The April 8 eclipse is going to be a celestial celebration, but there are plenty of other must-sees happening in outer space this month. Here's what else you should look out for.

April 8: Super new moon

Coincidentally, some celestial events are overlapping with this month's total solar eclipse. The super new moon even appears on the exact same day.

What is a supermoon, though? Weather.com says a supermoon occurs when a full moon makes its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This month, instead of a full moon it's a new moon that coincides with the closest point to Earth.

You can’t see a new moon, though, so you won’t be able to see how much closer the moon is to Earth. However, the effects will still be felt in higher-than-usual tides.

April 21: The 'devil comet'

Better known as the "devil comet," 12/Pons-Brooks will make its closest approach to the sun on April 21. Weather.com says that astronomers even think the comet could be visible in some states during the dark skies of the April 8 eclipse.

Comets become less visible as they near the sun, so the weeks between April 8 and 21 will be the best chances of viewing, lessening as the days pass.

April 21-22: Lyrids meteor shower peak

The milky way and meteors of the April Lyrids annual meteor shower are seen in the night sky over Burg auf Fehmarn on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, northern Germany, on April 20, 2018.

The Lyrids showers are known for their bright and fast meteors, Weather.com says. An annual meteor shower resulting from Earth passing through another comet's debris, it’s one of the oldest known showers to date.

The American Meteor Society said the Lyrids will peak overnight between April 21 and 22 this year. But if you can't see them then, don't worry. The meteor shower is expected to be active for two weeks, between April 15 and 29.

April 23: Pink Moon

The full moon of April is traditionally called the “pink moon." NASA says this symbolizes the sprouting of “moss pink” or creeping phlox, one of the first spring flowers found in the eastern U.S.

The moon won't actually be pink, but it will be a wonder to see and lasts for three days.

