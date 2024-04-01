'Devil comet' may be visible during 2024 solar eclipse, but not if you're in Iowa. Why?

A total solar eclipse is returning in April, and it may also present an opportunity to view a comet that’s earned a memorable name thanks to its distinct appearance.

But people in Iowa hoping to spot what has been referred to as the “devil comet” at the time of the solar eclipse won’t be so lucky.

In fact, there’s “no hope” to see the comet that afternoon, said Steve Kawaler, distinguished professor of physics and astronomy at Iowa State University.

The “devil comet,” scientifically known as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, orbits the sun every 71 years. Its orbital period is roughly the same as a Halley’s comet, Kawaler said.

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is nearly two weeks before the point when 12P/Pons-Brooks will be closest to the sun — or near the time it “reaches peak brightness,” according to Astronomy.com.

The good news is that the total solar eclipse isn’t the only chance you can see 12P/Pons-Brooks. Here’s what to know about it.

Will I be able to see the ‘devil comet’ during the solar eclipse?

Yes and no.

Forecasters expect the comet will be bright enough to be visible to the naked eye in time for the eclipse.

But there will be no total solar eclipse for people in Iowa. Rather, between 75% and 90% of the sun is expected to be covered in Iowa.

You need to be in the path of totality, where the sun is completely blocked by the moon, to possibly see 12P/Pons-Brooks during the eclipse, Kawaler said.

States experiencing totality are Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as small parts of Michigan and Tennessee.

So, Iowans traveling for the eclipse — something Kawaler implores people to do — may see the comet.

When can I see the ‘devil comet’?

Iowans, grab your binoculars or telescopes. You can still try to see 12P/Pons-Brooks in the days before or after the solar eclipse.

People in the Northern Hemisphere seeking to view the comet should try during “evening twilight” as the comet will be especially visible for a few weeks around the time it gets closest to the sun on April 21, Kawaler said. After April 21, the comet will begin to appear more faint.

Will the 'devil comet' hit Earth?

No. The comet “rounds the sun at perihelion,” the point during orbit when it's closest to the sun, “from a distance of 0.8 astronomical unit,” according to Astronomy.com.

One astronomical unit is 93 million miles, Kawaler said, or the distance between the Earth and the sun, according to NASA. While this comet comes in shy of 1 astronomical unit, it’s still far.

The devil comet will be closest to Earth on June 2.

“This guy is not a threat, never will be a threat,” he said.

Why is it called a ‘devil comet’?

The celestial body earned its less scientific name due to its resemblance to devil horns.

The comet has a frozen core of dust and ice. The ice begins to turn to gas as it approaches the sun. The gas can burst out of the comet in a cloud of dust, creating a large, fuzzy cloud — one that takes the appearance of horns for this comet — around the nucleus called the coma.

