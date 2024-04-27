April 27 election: Louisiana voters consider tax propositions for schools, law and fire protection

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Saturday, April 27, voters across Louisiana will cast their ballots for parish, city and community tax propositions.

Taxes will be on the ballots in Assumption, Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

Voters will cast ballots for municipal and local primary elections across the state. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

Early voting ran from Saturday, April 13, through Saturday, April 20, excluding Sunday, April 14.

The Open Primary/Presidential/Congressional Election in Louisiana will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ascension Parish

City of Gonzales Proposition (Renewal)

Can the City of Gonzales, State of Louisiana collect of a tax of 3.27 mills from 2026 to 2035? About $576,000 is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “paying the costs of constructing, maintaining and operating fire department stations and equipment and providing for other matters in connection therewith.”

Fire of Protection District No. 3 Proposition (Renewal)

Can Fire Protection District No. 3 collect an ad valorem tax from 2025 to 2034? About $2.8 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used “for development, operation and maintenance of the fire protection facilities of the District and paying the costs of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, and salaries of firemen, and all purposes incidental thereto.”

Parishwide School District Proposition (Bond)

Can the Parishwide School District of Ascension Parish issue up to $110 million in bonds in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years? Funds will be used for “the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public.” The current 15.08 millage tax is not expected to increase.

Assumption Parish

Gravity Drainage District No. 2 Proposition (Acreage Tax)

Can Gravity Drainage District No. 2 collect an acreage tax of 35 cents from 2024 to 2033? About $8,900 is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “maintaining, improving and keeping in repair the system of gravity drainage constructed in said District.”

Livingston Parish

City of Walker Proposition (Renewal)

Can the City of Walker collect a one-half of one percent sales tax for a period of 25 years, starting April 1, 2025? About $1.8 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “extending, improving, maintaining and operating the sewerage system of the City and constructing, improving and maintaining public streets and drainage facilities, including equipment.”

Fire Protection District No. 10 Proposition (Renewal)

Can Fire Protection District No. 10 collect a special tax of 11.1 mills from 2025 to 2034? About $167,000 is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “purchasing fire trucks and other firefighting equipment, and for acquiring and constructing buildings to be used to house firefighting equipment, and for acquiring, maintaining, operating and developing the fire protection facilities and equipment.”

Fire Protection District No. 5 Proposition (Renewal)

Can Fire Protection District No. 5 collect a 10.14-mill tax from 2025 to 2044? About $1.3 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “maintaining, operating and developing the fire protection facilities, for purchasing fire trucks and other firefighting equipment, paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rental and service and for the purpose of paying the cost of acquiring, improving, or constructing fire protection facilities of the District, constituting works of public improvements.”

Recreation District No. 2 Proposition (Renewal)

Can Recreation District No. 2 renew the levy and collection of a 15-mill property tax from 2025 to 2034? Around $1.1 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used “for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the recreational facilities governed by the District?”

Special Taxing District No. 5 Proposition (Renewal)

Can Special Taxing District No. 5 renew the levy and collection of a 1/2% tax, for a period of 10 years, starting on Aug.1, 2025? Around $2.1 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used to “acquire drainage works, equipment and facilities necessary to construct, maintain and operate outlets for the waters of the District, and prevent flooding; and further shall the District be authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into bonds to the extent and in the manner permitted by the laws of Louisiana?”

Pointe Coupee Parish

Fire Protection District No. 2 Proposition (Millage)

Can Fire Protection District No. 2 collect a special tax of 15 mills from 2024 to 2033? Around $297,500 is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “the purpose of maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities, for purchasing fire trucks and other firefighting equipment and emergency rescue equipment; paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service; and paying the cost of acquiring fire protection facilities of the District, including specialized rescue tools and lifesaving equipment, all constituting works of public improvement.”

Fire Protection District No. 3 Proposition (Millage)

Can Fire Protection District No. 3 collect a special tax of 15 mills from 2024 to 2033? Around $1.2 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used “for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities, for purchasing fire trucks and other firefighting equipment and emergency rescue equipment; paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service; and paying the cost of acquiring fire protection facilities of the District, including specialized rescue tools and lifesaving equipment, all constituting works of public improvement, and funding salaries and benefits of full-time firefighters.”

Fire Protection District No. 5 Proposition (Millage)

Can Fire Protection District No. 5 collect a special tax of 3 mills from 2024 to 2033? Around $499,000 is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used “for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District’s fire protection facilities, for purchasing fire trucks and other firefighting equipment and emergency rescue equipment; paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service; and paying the cost of acquiring fire protection facilities of the District, including specialized rescue tools and lifesaving equipment, all constituting works of public improvement, and funding salaries and benefits of full time firefighters.”

West Feliciana Parish

Parishwide Law Enforcement District Proposition (Renewal)

Can the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of West Feliciana continue to collect a 5.77-mill property tax from 2026 to 2030? About $2.5 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “providing continued funding for the District.”

Multiparish taxes

Livingston and St. Helena parishes

Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District Proposition (Millage Extension and Rededication)

Can the Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District extend the levy of a 3-mill property tax to continue from 2026 to 2035? Around $11.7 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used “for the purposes authorized by the District’s enabling legislation, including assisting and affording opportunities to children who enter the juvenile justice system or who need care or supervision, to become productive, law-abiding citizens by establishing rehabilitative programs within structured environments, providing physical facilities and related services for children throughout the District, and for improving, maintaining and operating the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center and acquiring, maintaining and operating necessary equipment and furnishings for said Center.” The tax is subject to homestead exemption.

Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes

18th Judicial Enforcement District Proposition (Sales Tax)

Can the 18th Judicial Enforcement District collect a 0.25% sales tax, for a period of 10 years, starting July 1, 2024? Around $8.2 million is expected to be collected annually. Funds will be used for “the purpose of providing funding for the offices of the District Attorney for Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes.”

