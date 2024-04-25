Anton Treuer to present at Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council

Apr. 24—PROCTOR — Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council will host Anton Treuer's presentation "Navigating Historical and Contemporary Trauma" at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Blackwoods Bar and Grill Event Center in Proctor.

Treuer will discuss the lasting effects historical and modern traumas can have on a person or family, affecting the future workforce, school and community, a release said.

Anton Treuer, Ph.D., is a professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University. He travels the U.S. and worldwide presenting on topics including: "Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask;" racial equity and cultural competency; strategies for addressing the "achievement" gap; and tribal sovereignty and history of Ojibwe language and culture.

He has received more than 40 awards and fellowships, including ones from the American Philosophical Society, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Science Foundation, the First Nations Development Institute, the Bush Foundation and the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation.

Treuer is also the author of many books, including

"Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians but Were Afraid to Ask"

and

"The Cultural Toolbox: Traditional Ojibwe Living in the Modern World."

He serves as Editor of the Oshkaabewis Native Journal, the only academic journal of the Ojibwe language.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a networking cocktail hour for local contractors. An opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner service during Treuer's presentation.