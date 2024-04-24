Daily Briefing: Another Supreme Court abortion case

Wednesday's topics: Emergency room abortion care; Donald Trump's criminal trial; campus protests; Nassar's abuse; overtime pay.

SCOTUS to hear case on emergency abortions

After hearing arguments on immigration and labor law earlier this week, the Supreme Court on Wednesday will take on a conflict over Idaho’s strict abortion ban. The justices are deciding whether a federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency treatment overrides abortion restrictions in states like Idaho, which do not have abortion exceptions for pregnant patients' health. Read more

A tabloid testimony in Trump's hush money trial

Former National Enquirer boss David Pecker's testimony Tuesday at Donald Trump’s hush-money trial illustrated the prosecution’s argument that Trump participated in a conspiracy to kill unflattering news stories specifically to influence the 2016 election.

This conflicts with claims by Trump's defense team that the stories were meant to spare his family embarrassment.

Pecker testified that the publication paid two sources to kill two scandalous stories about Trump before the 2016 election.

The former tabloid publisher testified he promised to notify Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen of any women selling stories on Trump.

The court is adjourned until Thursday. Can the non-sequestered jurors stay anonymous?

US campuses brace for more unrest over Israel-Hamas war

Chaotic situations hang in the balance Wednesday at NYU, Columbia and elsewhere as colleges across the nation grappled with unrest after days of demonstrations, campus closures and arrests swirling around U.S. support for Israel in its war on Hamas. The protests fueled a national debate over free speech and student demonstrations amid growing unrest over the fate of Palestinians in Gaza and concerns for the safety of Jewish students at home. Read more

Pro-Palestian protesters gather on the campus of Columbia University in New York City on April 23, 2024.

US to pay $100 million to survivors of Nassar's abuse

The Justice Department has agreed to pay more than $100 million to a group of survivors over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse allegations levied against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The deal comes nearly three years after a report by the Justice Department Inspector General criticized FBI officials in Indianapolis for failing to respond to allegations of abuse they received about Nassar. Read more

Could you be eligible for new overtime pay?

Starting July 1, a new rule from the Biden administration would increase the threshold at which executive, administrative and professional employees are exempt from overtime pay to $43,888 from the current $35,568. That change would make an additional 1 million workers eligible to receive time-and-a-half wages for each hour they put in beyond a 40-hour week. Read more

