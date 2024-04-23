Karen the ostrich dies after grabbing and swallowing a staff member's keys at Kansas zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. − Karen, a 5-year-old female ostrich at the Topeka Zoo, recently died after grabbing and swallowing a staff member's keys, the zoo announced Friday.

Karen had lived in the zoo's Giraffe & Friends exhibit since March 2023, the zoo said in a news release sent out by Jennifer Goetz, strategy and creative director for Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners.

The staff member's name wasn't being made public.

"In light of this tragic event, the Topeka Zoo conducted a thorough investigation and is taking appropriate actions regarding the team member involved," Friday's news release said. "Additionally, the zoo will be reviewing and enhancing its protocols to further strengthen the safety measures in place for all its residents."

The Topeka Zoo announced Friday that Karen, this female ostrich, recently died after grabbing and swallowing the keys of a zoo staff member.

What happened?

The circumstances surrounding Karen's death serve as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and care in maintaining the safety of the animals that live at the zoo, said Friday's news release.

"In this instance, Karen reached beyond her exhibit fence to grab the keys of a staff member," the news release said. "She immediately swallowed the keys."

Zoo staff members consulted with experts across the country about what surgical and non-surgical steps could could be taken to minimize the impact of what had happened, the release said.

"Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful," it said.

'Devastated by the loss'

Zoo guests and staff formed deep connections with Karen and felt captivated by her playful, water-loving antics, which included swimming in a pool, playing in a sprinkler and being a “dancing queen,” Friday's release said.

"We are devastated by the loss of Karen," said Fawn Moser, the zoo's interim director. "She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts are with our dedicated animal care team, who formed deep bonds with Karen during her time with us."

