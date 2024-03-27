Another North College Hill official placed on leave. This time, the longest-serving cop

Another high-ranking North College Hill official has been placed on paid administrative leave, the third one this month.

Lt. Frank Petrocelli, the longest-serving member of the police department, is on leave "pending investigations into multiple allegations" according to police records, Enquirer media partner Fox19 reports.

“Effective immediately, you are being placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation into multiple allegations that you have created a hostile work environment and are in violation of North College Hill Police Department Standard Code of Conduct 320.5.7 (b) Efficiency: Unsatisfactory work performance including, but not limited to, failure, incompetence, inefficiency or delay in performing and/or carrying out proper orders, work assignments or the instructions of supervisors without a reasonable and bona fide excuse,” reads Petrocelli’s notification letter obtained by Fox19.

“The purpose of this leave is to give the city an opportunity to investigate these issues with minimal disruption to the workplace and to consider if disciplinary action, up and including termination, may be appropriate. The City may engage a third-party human resources consulting company to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into these allegations.”

The Enquirer submitted a public records request for a copy of the letter that notified Petrocelli he was placed on leave and for a copy of Petrocelli's personnel file and all complaints made against him. The Enquirer also reached out to North College Hill Mayor Tracie Nichols for comment, but she has yet to respond.

Petrocelli is the third official in North College Hill to be placed on leave and the fourth official whose work status has publicly changed this month.

Fire Chief Brian Fels was placed on leave on March 9, the day after he and 14 other city firefighters resigned. The firefighters later rescinded their resignations on March 17, but Fels remained on leave. Why he was placed on leave remains unclear.

Fels was placed on leave by City Administrator Jennifer Ekey, who resigned on March 16 according to a release and separation agreement between Ekey and the city. The exact reason behind her resignation remains unclear. However, the firefighters blamed Ekey for "hostile actions" and "poor performance" in their resignation letter.

Police Chief Ryan Schrand was placed on leave on March 19 after the mayor received a report/complaint against the chief saying that he created a hostile work environment. Petrocelli was also named multiple times in this complaint for matters such as "unfair treatment" and "unprofessionalism."

The Enquirer will continue to update this story as more information comes to light regarding the investigation into the two chiefs and Petrocelli.

