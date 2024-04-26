Andrew Johnson Elementary holds TCAP retention meeting for 3rd, 4th-grade parents

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Andrew Johnson Elementary School held a TCAP retention meeting for parents of 3rd and 4th-grade students on Thursday in the school’s auditorium.

Tennessee enacted the Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act during the 2022-2023 school year. This act states that third-grade students must score “proficient” on the reading portion of the TCAP assessment before moving on to the fourth grade.

News Channel 11 attended the retention meeting and spoke with the Director of Performance Excellence Michael Hubbard.

“We’re trying to make parents extremely aware of everything that is encapsulated within the law,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard told News Channel 11 that parents, along with educators, are still navigating the state law.

“Especially if this is their first third grader, this is brand new,” Hubbard said.

Parents or guardians who wish to proceed with advancing their student into the fourth grade despite the law must choose one of three options:

Appeal the decision Go to summer school and pass another test at the end of the summer session Agree to receive tutoring upon entering the fourth grade

A complete list of student retention policies can be viewed on the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury website.

