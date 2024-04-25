Allegheny County Police Department celebrates Take Your Child to Work Day

Thursday was Take Your Child to Work Day and the Allegheny County Police Department celebrated with its specialty units.

Kids were able to visit with a police horse, get an up-close look at a polygraph test and do Nerf target practice.

Specialty units, like the bomb squad and SWAT truck, were also on-site for the day.

