Alleged accomplices in shooting death of Fall River student ordered held on $250K bail

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men were ordered held on $250,000 cash bail each for their alleged role in the ambush-style shooting death of an 18-year-old Resiliency Preparatory Academy student last week.

Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni Nunes, 18, were arraigned on one count each of accessory to murder after the fact in the death of Colus Jamal Mills-Good, who was apparently heading to RPA and was about a block away when he was gunned down.

In addition to the hefty cash bail, Figueroa-Valcarel, who has a pending case of illegally possessing ammunition, had his bail revoked in that case.

Police continue to investigate who the suspect shooters are in the case.

Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, of Fall River, left, seen with his attorney, Frank Camera, was charged in Fall River District Court Monday, March 18, 2024, with accessory to murder-after the fact in the fatal shooting of Colus Jamal Mills-Good in Fall River on Thursday, March 14.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan, Figueroa-Valcarel and Nunes were passengers in the black Accura sedan that drove up and parked on Franklin Street as Mills-Good walked to school on Rock Street.

During Figueroa-Valcarel's arraignment, Mohan gave details of what happened on March 14 at 11:40 a.m. when Mills-Good was shot at point blank range.

“As Mr. Mills-Good approached the intersection, three young men exited that Accura, ran at Mr. Mills-Good. The front seat passenger shot four shots from a 40-caliber from the intersection at Mr. Mills-Good, as one of the back seat passengers ran directly at Mr. Mills-Good, and at point blank range fired five shots with a 45-caliber firearm,” said Mohan.

Giovanni Nunes, of Fall River, left, seen with his attorney Scott Bradley, was charged in Fall River District Court on Monday, March 19, 2024 with accessory to murder-after the fact in the fatal shooting of Colus Jamal Mills-Good in Fall River on Thursday, March 14.

Mills-Good was shot three times and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he had emergency surgery but would succumb to his injuries.

Defendants fled to Randolph

Mohan said Fall River police were able to track the Accura to an address on Fourth Street.

Meanwhile, Mohan said a woman called police to report the Accura stolen. He said the woman had borrowed the vehicle from the registered owner and had allowed her boyfriend, Figueroa-Valcarel, to use the vehicle.

Mohan said that Figueroa-Valcarel instructed the girlfriend to call police and make the stolen vehicle report, and she complied.

In their investigation, police were able to ping Figueroa-Valcarel's cellphone and located him at an address in Randolph, where he and Nunes were arrested by police in the early morning on March 15.

“Mr. Nunes was transported to the Fall River police department and gave statements to police that both he and Mr. Figuroa-Valcarel were both in the car during the shooting and that after the shooting, Mr. Nunes ordered a Lyft to bring all the men that he was with from that address on Fourth Street in Fall River to the Randolph address where they were ultimately arrested the morning after,” said Mohan.

Defense attorney: client said don't shoot

Figueroa-Valcarel's defense attorney, Frank Camera, attempted to convince Fall River District Court Judge Paul Pino that the $250,000 cash bail requested by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office was excessive, and in fact the 19-year-old defendant had told the other men not to shoot Mills-Good.

Camera said that Nunes had identified to police that it was a man named “J.D.” “who precipitated the attention to the victim Mr. Mills.”

Camera said that Nunes told police that Figueroa-Valcarel “told the group ‘don’t shoot him, don’t shoot him, just beat him up.’”

“I think that’s important for the court to know what the Commonwealth didn’t tell you,” said Camera.

It appears, according to Camera, the group in the Accura had no knowledge that Mills-Good was in the area and that it was “J.D. whose attention was drawn to Mr. Mills.”

“And his attention continued when he got out of the car and, unfortunately, the advice that Figueroa gave which is don’t shoot the person, they didn’t hear him and they shot him,” said Camera. “But that was not something Mr. Figueroa did.”

Nunes, whose case is being defended by attorney Scott Bradley, will be back in court on April 19 for a probable cause hearing. Figueroa-Valcarel has a probable cause hearing and a bench trial for his revoked bail on April 22.

