Fall River police, Bristol County DA: Man killed in stabbing at Tripp Street rooming house.

FALL RIVER — A 44-year-old man has died after a stabbing at a Fall River rooming house Friday night.

Fall River Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Moses Pereira and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in press releases that police and paramedics responded to 234 Tripp St. on Friday, March 15, at about 9:45 p.m., to reports that an individual within the residence had been stabbed during an altercation with another resident.

Upon arrival, police officers located the victim, who had sustained multiple stabwounds, the police press release said.

Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said in a press release that the victim was later identified as Joseph Bump.

Bump was transported to Saint Anne's Hospital for medical attention, where police said he later succumbed to his injuries. The DA's office reported that Bump was pronounced dead prior to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The alleged suspect, Pedro Fernando Orellano Alvarado, 42, was taken into police custody at the scene.

The DA's Office is currently charging Alvarado with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Alvarado is being held in jail over the weekend, with an arraignment scheduled in Fall River District Court on Monday morning.

According to the DA's Office, both the defendant and the victim were residents of the rooming house.

The incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and Fall River Police. Assistant District Attorney Daniel Walsh is coordinating the investigation.

This is the second fatal incident in the city this week. Colus Jamal Mills-Good, an 18-year-old student at Resiliency Preparatory Academy, died of gunshot wounds after a shooting in downtown Fall River on Thursday morning. The incident is being investigated by the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division in collaboration with the State Police Detective Unit. As of this writing, there was no suspect in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River police, Bristol County DA: Man killed in fatal stabbing