Investigation continues into fatal shooting of Fall River teen; police increase presence

FALL RIVER — As Fall River detectives continue the investigation into Thursday’s daytime shooting on Rock Street that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Resiliency Preparatory Academy student, Colus Jamal Mills-Good, the administration and the School Department are working with law enforcement to step up a police presence amid the search for the suspects.

Mayor Paul Coogan said Friday he had a morning meeting with Fall River Police Chief Paul Gauvin and School Superintendent Maria Pontes to discuss safety steps.

Coogan said among topics discussed were increasing FRPD walking beats, increased law enforcement in the schools. In addition, the Massachusetts State Police are dedicating 10 troopers to patrol areas in the city, according to Coogan.

A memorial outside of the Abbey Grill on Rock Street in Fall River is seen Friday, March 15, following the fatal shooting Thursday, March 14 of 18-year-old Resiliency Preparatory Academy student Colus Jamal Mills-Good.

Pontes visited RPA before the 8 a.m. meeting with the mayor and police chief, Coogan indicated, and that attendance at the school “was a little lighter than normal.”

“We’re not going to spare expense to keep the public safe if we have to provide some additional funding to the police, we will,” said Coogan. “But today isn’t a day to make big changes because the police are well under way in a big investigation.

A makeshift memorial to the teenager was set up with candles and a piece of cardboard attached to a fence near the scene where friends wrote messages.

Messages are written on candles on the memorial outside of the Abbey Grill on Rock Street in Fall River where Colus Jamal Mills-Good was fatally shot on Thursday, March 14.

Hours after the shooting, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office released the name of the shooting victim as Mills-Good.

Shots rang out at around 11:41 a.m. in front of the Abbey Grill. Reportedly, Mills-Good was walking in the direction of RPA when occupants of a vehicle opened fire on the high school student.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Rock Street in front of the Abbey Grill in Fall River about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 14. An 18-year-old man was taken to an area trauma center, where he died, police said.

Mills-Good was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead.

Because it is still an active investigation, police have released very few details and its unclear how many shots were fired.

However, multiple evidence markers dotted Rock Street with about six near where the shooting took place and four near a crosswalk.

A sign is seen at the memorial outside of the Abbey Grill on Rock Street in Fall River where Colus Jamal Mills-Good was fatally shot on Thursday, March 14.

School Department releases statement

After the mayor’s meeting, the School Department sent out a release publicly acknowledging that the victim was an RPA student.

“This is an active investigation, and we are working with the Fall River Police Department. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family, friends and loved ones. We ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased police presence in our schools. We will also have counselors available to support the RLM Resiliency Preparatory Academy community. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority. It is imperative that we all remain vigilant in our collective efforts to uphold that safety for all.”

Recent cases of violent deaths of young victims

While there are no arrests yet in the shooting death of Mills-Good, there have been at least two recent murders of city youth perpetrated by another city youth.

In May 2021, gunfire erupted at 4 p.m. at the busy Griffin Park in Corky Row during an unseasonably warm day that ended in a horrific double murder.

Fourteen-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo, who was also a student at RPA, and 29-year-old Jovaughn Antonio Mills, of South Carolina and formerly of Fall River, were killed.

A 17-year-old is charged with murder. Prosecutors say he shot a rival over a girlfriend.

Jeremy Holmes, 18 at the time, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Another man, 21-year-old Dana Mazyek, was also charged with firearms charges for shooting off a gun after the murders.

The case against Holmes is still pending, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Most recently, 18-year-old Jovani Perez, was shot and killed in October after leaving his girlfriend’s residence on Locust Street.

Police charged 17-year-old Antwyne Robinson for the murder of Perez. Robinson had a previous and reportedly violent relationship with Perez’s girlfriend.

Two days before the fatal shooting where Perez was shot multiple times, Robinson had been declared a danger for violating conditions of his bail for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

He was released by a juvenile court to the custody of his mother.

Robinson’s criminal murder case in adult court is also pending.

Both men remain in custody.

