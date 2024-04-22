ALEA, deputies searching for missing endangered man in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), is searching for a missing endangered man.

According to LCSO, deputies are looking for 82-year-old Jimmy Reed Butler. Butler was last seen at his home in Florence.

Butler is described as a white male who is 6’0 and weighs 240 pounds. Butler has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), says that Butler was last seen wearing a green checkered shirt, black pants, a tan hat, and black shoes.

If you see Mr. Butler or know of his whereabouts, please contact Inv. Trey White at (256)-762-1052 or call 911.

