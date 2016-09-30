Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop in Fort Pierce, Fla., in September. The phrase “basement dweller” exploded on social media Saturday after hacked audio appeared online of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaking to donors about Bernie Sanders’ supporters. The notion that Clinton would dismiss the idealism of her former rival’s fans and millennial voters as lazy, misinformed youngsters who haven’t moved out of their parents’ homes conformed with many perceptions of the Democratic candidate as an out-of-touch elitist.
Mohammad Ali Chaudry, president of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge in New Jersey, speaks to reporters alongside fellow Muslim leaders at a press conference in Elizabeth, N.J. on Sept. 20. By the following Monday, Chaudry’s worst fears had been realized. Law enforcement officials had identified a suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahami, and solicited the public’s help in tracking him down.
It’s been quite a year for Tesla Autopilot, hasn’t it? The electric automaker’s semi-autonomous driving mode has alternatively been: filmed crashing, filmed saving a man’s life, filmed failing to stop for pedestrians, called out by Consumer Reports, seen
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is the first to admit he has a radically different personality from brash billionaire GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. “He’s a charismatic larger-than-life figure, so they were looking for somebody to balance the ticket, obviously,” Pence explained in a brief interview with Yahoo News last week.
At least 77 people have been injured, five of them seriously, after a gas cylinder exploded on Saturday in a restaurant in the Spanish town of Velez-Malaga on the southern coast, a spokesman for the Andalucia region's emergency unit said. The spokesman said the explosion occurred at about 1.00 p.m. ET during a festival in the town, which is 40 km east of the popular tourist destination of Malaga. Video footage posted on social media showed people fleeing a fire inside a small restaurant called "La Bohemia" close to the center of Velez-Malaga, with the street outside covered in debris.
ABC News' Jonathan Karl looks back at great moments in history, politics and pop culture. We the jury in the above entitled action find this defendant Orenthal James Simpson not guilty of the crime of murder. Tonight mister Simpson is out of jail and
The air-cooled Porsche and the barn find: Two flavors of automobile that tend to get under people’s skin. It’s got a four-speed manual and, of course, the venerated 1582cc air-cooled boxer engine, wearing twin Solex carbs and located in the wrong right place.
Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Caribbean storm in a decade, churned towards Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba on Sunday on a path forecasters said could take it to the eastern United States. At 0600 GMT "powerful Matthew" was "moving slowly north-northwestward" from the Caribbean coast of Colombia and Venezuela at a speed of six miles (nine kilometers) per hour, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. Briefly a furious Category 5 storm at the top of the 1-5 Saffir-Simpson scale late Friday, Matthew has now weakened into a still dangerous Category 4 hurricane.
Anthony Goode, 21, who lives in the building where the incident occurred told the Omaha World-Herald that his girlfriend woke him up when she heard an ambulance and that he looked out a window to see two women and a medic carrying a baby to an ambulance. The baby, however, was transported to the Creighton University Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after.
Public officials are frequently compared to Adolf Hitler by their opponents for supporting any policy that can be construed as authoritarian. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte took the even rarer step Sunday of apologizing to Jewish communities worldwide for likening his tough-on-crime campaign to the Holocaust. “Hitler massacred 3 million Jews … there’s 3 million drug addicts.
Pope Francis on Saturday called for Christian unity as he visited the seat of Georgia's ancient Orthodox Church on the second day of his peace mission to the volatile Caucasus region. The pontiff and Patriarch Ilia II, the head of the Georgian Church, linked arms as they entered the 11th-century Svetitskhoveli Cathedral to the sound of bells chiming and a choir performing polyphonic chants. Earlier on Saturday, the pope held an open-air mass for thousands of faithful in Georgia's capital Tbilisi, offering worshippers the "consolation that we need amid the turmoil we experience in life".
By Gerardo Arbaiza SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A judge in El Salvador has reopened the case of a massacre allegedly carried out by soldiers in 1981 that is considered the worst atrocity committed during the country's brutal civil war, a lawyer involved in the matter said on Saturday. The massacre took place in the northeastern town of El Mozote, allegedly at the hands of an elite army unit, and resulted in the deaths of between 900 and 1,200 people, mostly women and children. The decision by Judge Jorge Alberto Guzman to reopen the matter marks the first time such a case has been allowed since an amnesty law was declared unconstitutional in July.
Dozens of people were crushed to death Sunday in a stampede after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse an anti-government protest that grew out of a massive religious festival, witnesses said. A body count at hospitals showed at least 52 dead, an opposition party member said. “I almost died in that place today,” said one shaken protester who gave his name only as Elias. Mud-covered and shoeless, he said he had been dragged out of a deep ditch that many people fell into as they tried to flee. The first to fall in had suffocated, he said. “Many people have managed to get out alive, but I’m sure many more others were down there,” he said. “It is really shocking.” The stampede occurred in one of the East African country’s most politically sensitive regions, Oromia, which has seen months of sometimes deadly demonstrations demanding wider freedoms. (AP) See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled a home-built drone that they said was capable of carrying bombs, state media reported on Saturday, in what appeared to be another copy of a reconnaissance U.S. drone that Iran captured five years ago. The drone, called Saegheh, or lightning, was unveiled at an expo showcasing the latest achievements by the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace arm. "This long-range drone is capable of hitting four targets with smart precision-guided bombs with high accuracy," the head of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace arm, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
Federal authorities on Friday added seven yellow-faced bee species, Hawaii's only native bees, for protection under the Endangered Species Act, a first for any bees in the United States. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the listing after years of study by the conservation group Xerces Society, state government officials and independent researchers. The Xerces Society says its goal is to protect nature's pollinators and invertebrates, which play a vital role in the health of the overall ecosystem.
Ferrari’s stand at the 2016 Paris Motor Show was buzzing on Friday afternoon. The famed Italian marque wasn’t rolling out any all-new models, just the open-roof LaFerrari Aperta, but had a slew of special editions on display. Designed by Tailor Made, Ferrari's in-house bespoke department, the cars will be built to commemorate the brand’s 70th anniversary during the upcoming year.
The US government on Saturday ended its formal oversight role over the internet, handing over management of the online address system to a global non-profit entity. US and ICANN officials have said the contract had given Washington a symbolic role as overseer or the internet's "root zone" where new online domains and addresses are created. Lawrence Strickling, who heads the Commerce Department unit which has managed these functions, issued a brief statement early Saturday confirming the transition of the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA).
Richie Gilbert from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 told Daily Mail Australia that taipans are elusive but will strike when cornered. Blake Hyland, a local community member, started a GoFundMe for the family, which has raised almost $4,000 of it's $20,000 goal.
It’s official: following several judicial rulings and a court case brought by the ACLU, around 20,000 more Kansas voters can go to the polls this November. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reached the agreement with the ACLU on Thursday, saying that he would register the voters and make sure they knew that they were eligible to vote. There is “no constitutional doubt,” the court ruled, that Kansas cannot require citizenship documents from people who register to vote at a motor vehicle office.
Russia's interior ministry on Sunday said it had opened a criminal probe after an intruder shot a security guard at a Moscow synagogue with an air pistol. Police said a 40-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after the incident at the central Moscow synagogue, which left the guard needing hospital treatment. A spokeswoman for the interior ministry told TASS that a criminal case was opened into potential hooliganism.
By Philip Pullella ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday advised U.S. Catholics who feel they are torn between two imperfect candidates for president to study and pray before they vote and to make sure to follow their conscience. During his traditional, freewheeling in-flight news conference with reporters on the plane returning from Azerbaijan, Francis was asked how he would counsel American faithful and what wisdom they should keep in mind. "You have asked me a question that describes a difficult choice because, according to you, there are difficulties with one and difficulties with the other," the pope said, without naming Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump.
It's been more than a year since news broke that Volkswagen installed software on its diesel cars to cheat on emissions tests. While VW has worked hard to get past this scandal, many investigations and lawsuits still drag on. Speaking to Automotive News at the Paris Motor Show, Volkswagen Group CEO Matthias Mueller said he's hopeful that the automaker can reach an agreement with the U.S. government over the size of a monetary fine.
China is believed to have its sights on the United Nations’ top peacekeeping job, a position that would place a country with an abysmal human rights record in charge of the world’s second-largest expeditionary force of more than 100,000 peacekeepers deployed in hot spots around the world. While the race for a new U.N. secretary-general has for months grabbed most of the attention at Turtle Bay, behind the scenes a fierce political competition is underway to land top posts under the world body’s next chief. The outcome could shatter the monopoly that Western powers have held for decades inside the inner sanctum of U.N. leadership — and push peacekeeping operations in a direction human rights advocates may find worrisome.
Check the sticker price on an electric car or a plug-in hybrid on the market today, and you’re likely to find a bumped-up charge for zero- or low-emission models compared with internal combustion vehicles. The new study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, evaluates 125 cars. The purpose, according to study lead author Jessika Trancik, is to give consumers straight answers on which personal vehicles available today will help the United States meet emissions-reduction targets set for 2030, 2040, and 2050—with a final goal of reducing carbon by 80 percent to keep global temperatures from rising above 2 degrees Celsius.
Four-time champion Sebastien Vettel got frisky with Red Bull rookie Max Verstappen, then ended up colliding with Mercedes-AMG’s Nico Rosberg. Rosberg, fighting hard for this year’s championship, spun out, falling from second to last place. With his Mercedes teammate at the back of the pack, Lewis Hamilton, operating from pole position, had nothing but open track ahead and no real challengers behind.