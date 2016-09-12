Do you hate waking up every day to find that you are in fact still a living being on the planet Earth, complete with full use of all your limbs? Have you sat around for extended periods of time contemplating what a Maserati would be like as a motorcycle
Former and current US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama join the campaign trail Tuesday for Hillary Clinton, standing in for the Democratic White House hopeful while she recovers from pneumonia. Clinton is set to return to the fray on Friday after several days of rest when she attends a Black Women's Agenda symposium Friday in Washington, with less than eight weeks to go before the election, the campaign announced. With Republican rival Donald Trump in striking distance in national polls and some battleground states, Clinton has suffered perhaps the worst week of her 15-month quest to become America's first female president.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven people are ready to stand trial in connection with the occupation of a national wildfire refuge in Oregon. Here's a look at the defendants:___AMMON BUNDYThe occupation leader, 41, of Emmett, Idaho, speaks in measured cadences
Autopilot 8—the second generation of Tesla’s semi-Autonomous Driving suite—is two weeks away, and Elon Musk claims the latest round of improvements might have saved Joshua Brown’s life. “Perfect safety is an impossible goal,” Musk said in a conference call on Sunday, “there won’t ever be zero fatalities. Critics have suggested Autopilot—whose capabilities fall somewhere between what NHTSA calls Level 2 & 3 automation—doesn’t live up to its name, but Musk was confident in both the data underlying Autopilot’s safety record and the promise of version 8’s myriad functional improvements.
By Angus McDowall and Tom Perry BEIRUT (Reuters) - Government troops and insurgents fought in several parts of Syria on Sunday, apparently seeking to strengthen their positions on the eve of a ceasefire that Free Syrian Army rebels said they would observe but with major reservations. The Free Syrian Army groups wrote to the United States on Sunday about the deal it agreed on with Russia, saying that while they would "cooperate positively" with the ceasefire, they were concerned it would benefit the government. The influential hardline Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sham issued a statement late on Sunday attacking the ceasefire deal, but stopping short of explicitly saying it would not abide by its terms.
A small outbreak of chicken pox was traced back to a single school bus in Michigan, and highlights the importance giving kids the chicken pox vaccine, according to a new report. Health officials in rural Muskegon County, Michigan, were alerted to a suspected case of the chicken pox in an 8-year-old last December after the child was sent home from school, according to the report of the outbreak from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published today (Sept. 8). The link among the cases appeared to be the school bus that all four children rode to and from school each day, according to the report.
The measure, adopted Saturday at a major summit in Hawaii, aims to curb the illegal killing of elephants, whose numbers are rapidly dwindling as poachers slaughter them for their tusks and humans encroach on elephants' natural habitats. "Elephants have had enough of the ivory trade, and so has the world," Cristian Samper, president and CEO of Wildlife Conservation Society, said in a statement after the vote at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress. A coalition of nations — including the United States and African countries Gabon, Kenya and Malawi — had urged the IUCN last week to adopt the motion to stop internal ivory trading.
Incidents of looting and vandalism eased Tuesday in parts of India's information technology hub of Bangalore after authorities imposed a curfew amid widespread protests overnight over India's top court ordering the southern state of Karnataka to release water from a disputed river to a neighboring state. On Monday, police fired at a group pf protesters who set on fire a police jeep and motorbike killing one protester and wounding another in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka state, said police officer Madhukar Narote. Authorities then imposed the curfew in the troubled parts of Bangalore, bringing the situation under control, he said.
Muslims from around the world on Monday returned to the scene of last year's deadly stampede to perform a stoning ritual near Mecca that is the final major rite of the hajj. Rivers of pilgrims flowed on multiple ramps toward the Jamarat Bridge where the "stoning of the devil" took place under high security and without incident, the interior and hajj ministry spokesmen said.
Right now, America's muscle cars are arguably the most impressive they have ever been—if you judge by performance numbers and dollars-to-smiles ratio. Looking at 2016's muscle car sales numbers in comparison to 2015's, from January to the end of August, Ford Mustang sales are down 5.53 percent, Dodge Challenger sales dropped 5.51 percent, and Chevy Camaro an abysmal 15.4 percent, GM Authority reports. Last year, Ford introduced the a highly anticipated new generation, which the company believes many enthusiasts waited for.
Every year, the Social Security Administration collects billions of dollars in taxes that it doesn’t know who paid. Whenever employers send in W-2 forms that have Social Security numbers that don’t match with anyone on record, the agency routes the paperwork to what’s called the Earnings Suspense File, where it sits until people can prove the wages were theirs, allowing them to one day collect retirement benefits. The Earnings Suspense File now contains Social Security tax forms that date back to 1937 and are linked to the taxes that were paid on nearly $1.3 trillion in wages.
A Filipino crewman was killed Tuesday during a safety drill on the world's biggest cruise liner, the Harmony of the Seas, while it was docked in Marseille, a city official said. The 42-year-old and four other crew members were in a lifeboat that plunged 10 metres (35 feet) into the water during a safety drill in the southern French port. The city's prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said a similar drill is carried out every week on the ship.
No one had to tell Shane Unger he was on the roly-poly side – his race cars carried a little cartoon of the Pillsbury Dough Boy. It was indicative of his sense of humor, and one of the reasons he was a favorite in the pits at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Unger’s home. Unger, 35, was killed Saturday night at Eldora, in a heat race leading up to one of the biggest dirt races of the year – the World 100.
By Amanda Becker NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton's personal doctor on Sunday said she was suffering from pneumonia after the Democratic presidential candidate fell ill at a Sept. 11 memorial, in an episode that renewed focus on her health less than two months before the general election. Clinton was diagnosed on Friday, but her condition only came to light several hours after a video on social media appeared to show her swaying and her knees buckling before she is helped into a motorcade as she left the memorial early Sunday. Clinton had a medical examination when she got back to her home in Chappaqua, New York, according to a campaign aide.
Berries of all types are actually a common conduit for viruses, said Benjamin Chapman, a food-safety specialist and an associate professor at North Carolina State University. Over the past decade, there have been several virus outbreaks linked to imported berries, he said. One of the reasons for this is that berries are very delicate, and so unlike other, hardier fruits and vegetables, berries need to be harvested by hand, Chapman told Live Science.
As the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party approaches on Oct. 15, the Steven Kasher Gallery has announced its upcoming exhibit, Power to the People: The Black Panthers in Photographs, by Stephen Shames, with graphics by Emory Douglas. The exhibition features over 50 black and white photographs of the Panthers by Stephen Shames, more than half of which are previously unseen. Also on view in the exhibition are 60 vintage copies of The Black Panther, the official Party newspaper with front and back cover graphics by Emory Douglas.
A veteran deputy in Kansas died Sunday in a fiery crash after a suspected drunken driver slammed into his stopped patrol car, authorities said. Master Deputy Brandon Collins, 45, was conducting a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. when a pickup truck barreled into his cruiser, engulfing both vehicles in flames, The Kansas City Star reported. “He was just one of those guys you just liked to be around,’’ Sheriff Fran Denning told the paper Sunday.
Syria's military said it shot down an Israeli warplane and a drone early Tuesday in response to an attack on Syrian army positions -- a claim denied by Israel. "Our air defences blocked the attack and shot down the military aircraft in (the southern province of) Quneitra and a drone" in the province of Damascus, said the Syrian army statement carried by state news agency SANA. It accused Israeli forces of supporting "armed terrorist groups" in the country's south.
Relatives of some of the 239 passengers and crew on missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 called Monday for more of its possible debris to be examined to define a new search area. Malaysia, China and Australia agreed in July that the search in the southern Indian Ocean would be suspended after the current 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) expanse has been thoroughly examined with deep sea sonar equipment in the absence of credible new evidence that identified the plane's location. Eight relatives of lost passengers who met with Australian officials coordinating the search on behalf of Malaysia expressed frustration that they were not given a definition of what constituted credible new evidence that would result in a continuation of the search.
By Sue-Lin Wong DANDONG, China (Reuters) - China's main border post with reclusive North Korea was packed with trucks carrying everything from bricks to exhaust pipes on Monday, as it re-opened for business for the first time since Pyongyang angered the world with its fifth nuclear test. China, North Korea's most important diplomatic ally, condemned the test - the North's largest nuclear explosion to date - but has been ambivalent about whether it will support further sanctions against its impoverished neighbor. In Dandong, though which about three-quarters of the country's trade with North Korea flows, some truck drivers said routine checks had been stepped up since Friday's test, although others said it was pretty much business as usual.
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat BANGKOK (Reuters) - Health and city officials in Thailand downplayed risks from rising infections from the mosquito-borne Zika virus, which is linked to serious birth defects, and expressed concern that disclosing information would damage its tourism industry. On Friday the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC) warned of the increasing spread in Thailand of Zika, which can cause microcephaly in unborn children. Thailand is combating the risk by misting and spraying mosquito-infested areas, said Anuttarasakdi Ratchatatat, epidemiologist at the health ministry's Bureau of Vector Borne Disease.
