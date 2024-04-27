New Stroud ale honours SEI founder Polly Higgins KC

A brewery has launched an 'Earth Protector Ale' in honour of a woman who dedicated her life to changing environmental protection laws.

Barrister Polly Higgins, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, co-founded Stop Ecocide International (SEI) with Jojo Mehta (CEO), in 2017.

The release of the one-of-a-kind ale is a special tribute marking the fifth anniversary of Ms Higgins death.

The environmental campaigner died from cancer in 2019, aged 50.

Ms Higgins, who was a King's Counsel (KC) called for the crime of ecocide - the destruction of the natural world by deliberate or negligent human action - to be recognised as a crime at the International Criminal Court, alongside genocide.

SEI now has 50 teams globally working to assemble evidence of ecocide.

Greg Pilley, MD and founder of Stroud Brewery said the ale is being launched in support of the Stop Ecocide campaign, holding "corporations and government to account".

"Really it's saying no longer can we make profit at the cost of people and the planet," he added.

The ale has been produced using climate-change resistant hops, and is part of a trial with leading UK hop growers.

A spokesperson for Stroud Brewery said the trial works to secure supplies of beer and ale against the uncertainties of climate change, which is threatening crop supply.

"Unfortunately Polly died of cancer five years ago so this is in her memory," Mr Pilley added.

"With every sip, we raise a glass to her vision and commitment to a better and safer future for all of us, and for the living world we all depend upon."

Ms Higgins husband, His Honour (HH) Judge Ian Lawrie KC, Recorder of Gloucester Crown Court, said Polly had an extremely successful practice as a barrister before making the decision to "go and help the earth".

"It was very forward-thinking… and [although] the world moves on rather rapidly when it comes to environmental and climate change, she was never daunted over the 15 years she was doing it.

"She had a lot of opposition, a lot of pressure - but she stuck to her guns," he added.

He said he felt "very proud that they've honoured her", with the ale.

"While Polly's palate favoured a fine single malt... she would certainly be chuckling wherever she is at the moment, the fact that why've named a beer after her and that it's from Stroud Brewery and from Stroud.

"Polly drew immense strength and inspiration from the bonds forged here in Stroud [which] fuelled her tireless efforts to have ecocide recognised as an international crime - a legacy that has grown into something she would be immensely proud of today.

Mr Lawrie said: "Since her departure that mission has been taken up around the world. In the last year alone, proposals of ecocide law were submitted in the Netherlands, Scotland, Mexico, Brazil, England, Italy, and Spain.

"Belgium's Federal Parliament voted to recognise the crime of ecocide in March of this year. Polly's life's work has catalysed something huge."

Jojo Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Stop Ecocide International, said Polly would be delighted to see "the remarkable growth" of the movement.

She said she would also be delighted to be "celebrated in the place that she lived and loved by the people who loved her".

Stroud became the world's first Earth Protector Community after a declaration by its council in 2021.

