9 Extraordinarily Stylish Outdoor Rugs That You Can Get At Target

If part of your seasonal plans involve upgrading your outdoor entertaining area, you’re in luck, because Target has tons of weather-friendly rugs that will help you add style to your deck or patio without blowing your entertaining budget.

There’s truly something on offer to fit the needs of every space and style, and the best part? Each and every one of them can be instantly cleaned using nothing more than your garden hose. We’ve rounded up nine of our favorites ahead. Happy shopping.

A cheerful striped rug available in three sizes

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars



This eye-catching synthetic rug comes in the bright green stripe pictured here or a more subdued gray. You can get it in two smaller rectangular sizes in addition to the large size we listed here. It’s made from a recycled plastic blend and comes without a backing, so you want to think about adding a rug pad for a little extra traction.



Promising review: “Used this for a balcony area that gets really dusty every day despite sweeping and vacuuming over and over. It was a perfect for that as I was able to cover the area to avoid walking on leftover dust. It was smooth and the material was perfect for spills. I simply wipe with a cloth for cleaning.” — marieclarisse

9' x 12': $120 at Target

A minimal Moroccan-inspired rug

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars



With a slew of rectangular, oval and runner dimensions to choose from, this synthetic rug boasts a popular Moroccan-style motif and numerous color options including green and ivory. It’s made in Belgium and designed to be both water- and fade-resistant. FYI: Several size and color combinations are on sale.



Promising review: “I love my rug, bought in blue! It changed the whole look of my patio. Feels great on my feet. It rained multiple times, dries out quickly.” — Pam K



“This rug is perfect on my covered porch. Peasant on the feet but thin enough not to trip anyone. So far, it’s holding up nicely in the rainy weather. I love it” — Sjb



7' 6" x 10' 9": $168.57 at Target (regularly $262)

A tonal option with a subtle pattern

Ratings: 5 out of 5 stars



If you like an eye-catching pattern but don't want to overwhelm your space with color, this subtly patterned option from Threshold may be just the ticket. The flat-pile rug is made from a synthetic blend and can be hosed off for cleaning. There is one smaller rectangular size available.



Promising review: “Great for indoor too, I have 5 kids and every rug that has lived under my dining table has last, maybe, 1.5 months. I thought why not try an outdoor rug. This rug is soft but durable. It feels great under your feet and chairs can easily be slid in and out. Great neutral colors and can match a multitude of style types. I hope this lasts longer than the ones before.” — Texmadmama

7' x 10': $120 at Target

A surprising floral design for romantic maximalists

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars



This surprisingly florid design stands among the more minimal patterns that we've come to expect from outdoor rugs, and reviewers report using this beauty both indoors and out to complement their decor. It has a latex backing and polypropylene construction and is available in one size.



Promising review: “Your room will sing like a nightingale with this cheery rug soaring with subtle florals and birds. Its suitability for indoor/outdoor makes it pet tough and remain stain-free. So great I just ordered a second!” — MomJane

7' x 10': $120 at Target

A color-blocked rug with subtle variation

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars



Create contrast with this bold striped outdoor rug made from a propylene material that promises to dry quickly. It comes in five rectangular shapes in addition the one listed here, and a pleasing array of color options that includes teal, butter yellow, and black. It's woven with a space-dyed yarn adds an unexpected depth and subtle variation. Even better: Most of the options are over 50% off.



Promising review: “I bought these rugs for my deck. I love that it comes in many sizes so all areas are now coordinated beautifully. The quality is great and the color is beautiful! I can see getting many seasons out of them!” — Marowe

8' x 10': $104.99 at Target (regularly $213)

A high-contrast rug for a bold outdoor space

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars



Anyone looking to create contrast will love the look of this eye-catching rug, which feels distinctly inspired by the bold landscape architecture of midcentury designer Roberto Burle Marx. The dark brown pictured here is only available in one size, and there's a slightly more muted color combination available in one larger rectangular size.



Promising review: “This is such a cool rug. It can be used indoors or outdoors and is pretty large at 5x7. The color is more muted than in the picture but it's still really nice. I love the geometric pattern. It's a very good quality and thick.” — Maine snowbird

5'3" x 7': $100 at Target

An outdoor-ready rug that can offer an indoor feel

Rating: 4.5 out of 5



The soft pile of this indoor-outdoor rug may offer a slightly more inviting feel that some other flat-woven, outdoor-only rugs. It's available in several colors, some of which are woven with slight variations for a distinct look. It has a latex backing and a polypropylene weave, and is available in numerous rectangular, round and runner sizes and six additional colors. (Note that not all color and size combinations are currently available.)



Promising review: “Like the wise man Walter Sobchak once said, 'it really pulled the room together.' We were looking for a rug for our small creative events space, that could both look good and take a lot of foot traffic, and this low pile rug is perfect! The color is even nicer in person.” — Hopetank

7' x 10': $99.99 at Target (regularly $207)

An eye-catching rug that's sure to make a statement

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars



Fans of color will love the joyful shades of this southwestern-inspired rug. The flatwoven design is made from a polypropylene blend and comes with a latex backing. It's available in one additional rectangular size. (It has no reviews yet, but we couldn't resist including it.)

7' x 10': $140 at Target

A classic nautical option

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars



This preppy coastal rug was too cool to pass up, despite being available in only one size. It's made in Turkey from polypropylene and has an (almost) two-inch fringe detail on either end.



Promising review: “Great outdoor rugs! Look great on my deck! Very thin and lays nice and flat!” — Sue

5' x 8': $96.99 at Target (regularly $144)

