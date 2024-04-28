9 Day Forecast: Light winds, sunny skies for Sunday, then rain chances later in the week

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, Borderland.

I hope everyone tried to stay indoors as winds made their way back to the Borderland Saturday.

Winds will diminish to 20 to 30 mph and will continue to diminish after midnight.

Luckily, I have great news. Winds will subside for Sunday and we can expect to see sunny skies and westly winds will range from 15 to 20 mph. We are forecasting a high of 80 degrees with an overnight low cooling off to 56 degrees.

Monday, we will see another perfect day. No problems at all with sunny skies with a forecasted high of 58 degree. The evening temperatures are expected to sit at 58 degrees.

As we get into further in your 9-Day Forecast, it is safe to start getting your swimsuits out and go for a swim because Tuesday’s high will warm up to 91 degrees during the day and 60 degrees in the evening.

We are on a roll Wednesday. We are still expecting to see sunny skies with some light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday’s highs are forecasted to sit in the lower 90s and upper 80s with overnight lower in the lower 60s.

Make room for those rains chances! For now, I’m staying on the safe side and sticking with isolated showers from Friday to Saturday.

My models are telling me we can expect showers in the afternoon and very late evening, lingering into the early hours on Saturday. I hope we do get rain; I have been working closely with Mother Nature on this request.

Just joking, but yes, I will keep you updated as we inch closer to these days.

The remainder of the week, will give us no hassle. We are forecasting sunny skies with temperatures in upper and lower 90s.

Have a beautiful Sunday, El Paso!

Lastly, here is friendly reminder to vote for me as Best Weather Forecaster in the Entertainment Category for El Paso Inc.’s Best of El Paso competition. In order for your vote to count you have to vote in 25 other categories. You can click here to vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.